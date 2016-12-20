Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Roll tide: Jordan Spieth picks Alabama to win College Football Playoff

Jordan Spieth, pictured at the 2016 Masters

Roll tide: Jordan Spieth picks Alabama to win College Football Playoff

Quick Shots

Roll tide: Jordan Spieth picks Alabama to win College Football Playoff

Jordan Spieth is picking Alabama to beat Ohio State in the national championship game of the College Football Playoff.

But he did it in a unique way: with his putter.

Spieth, a University of Texas alum, picked Alabama to defeat Washington and Ohio State to top Clemson. Then he putted two balls – one crimson colored, and another scarlet and gray colored. Whichever ball ended up closest to the hole, that team would be Spieth’s pick.

College Football Playoff picks are in. @justinthomas34 you're welcome #ATTAthlete #CFBplayoff

A video posted by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

The result: an Alabama victory. (Spieth’s buddy Justin Thomas will be proud.)

Roll Tide.

, Quick Shots

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home