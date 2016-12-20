Alice Dye to receive Donald Ross Award

Alice Dye, a past American Society of Golf Course Architects president, will receive the organization’s Donald Ross Award in 2017.

She joins an impressive list of Donald Ross Award winners, including Robert Trent Jones, Geoffrey Cornish, Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Michael Hurdzan and Rees Jones.

“Alice Dye is a pioneer in our profession,” said ASGCA President Greg Martin in a release. “An outstanding golfer, Alice exhibited a great influence to develop courses that are true championship caliber.”

Alice Dye is the husband of renowned course architect Pete Dye, but has her own strong portfolio in the game. The Donald Ross Award honors a person who has made a significant contribution to the game of golf and the profession of golf course architecture.

Alice has been credited with several solo course designs and was the one behind the idea of TPC Sawgrass’ island 17th green. In her earlier days, Dye dominated the women’s amateur golf scene, winning the 1968 North and South Amateur and the 1978 and 1979 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship among more than 50 amateur wins.

She is also known for creating a forward tee system for female players entitled the “Two Tee System for Women.”

“Long before it was fashionable, Alice was an advocate for women’s golf, thoughtful forward tees and playability for varying skill levels,” Martin said. “Her ‘Two Tee System for Women’ was devised to accommodate female players with differing skill sets. This may seem obvious to us today, but when she came up with the system decades ago, it was ahead of its time.”

Dye has served on the USGA Women’s Committee, the LPGA Advisory Council, the USGA Women’s Handicap Committee and as an independent director on the PGA Board. She’s also in the Indiana Hall of Fame.

Dye served as the ASGCA’s first female president from 1997-98. She will be presented with the Donald Ross Award in May at the ASGCA Annual Meeting in Jupiter, Fla.