From impressive doubles by Curtis Luck (U.S. Amateur, Asia-Pacific Amateur) and Eun Jeong Song (U.S. Women’s Amateur, U.S. Girls’ Junior), to Noah Goodwin and Paphangkorn Tavatanakit capturing the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year awards, 2016 was a memorable year in amateur golf.

Here are Golfweek‘s top 10 amateur-golf moments of 2016:

(Also considered: GB&I’s Curtis Cup victory; U.S. Junior Ryder Cup victory; Norman Xiong wins AJGA Thunderbird, Junior PGA titles; Europe wins Palmer Cup.)

• • •

10. Britain’s champ

Scott Gregory, a 21-year-old from Portsmouth, England, worked at Portsmouth Driving Range this year to support his amateur-golf career. The hard work paid off as Gregory won the 121st British Amateur Championship June 18 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. The victory earned him a start in the 2016 British Open, and also 2017 starts at the Masters and U.S. Open.

“This is huge, a dream come true,” Gregory said. “I don’t come from a very wealthy family so I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way.”

• • •

9. Nome’s memorable round

While not in a tournament, Mason Nome’s casual round July 29 at Black Hawk Country Club in Richmond, Texas, is one the Texas commit will remember forever. That’s because Nome made an ace AND an albatross in the same round. Impressive stuff from the Houston teenager.

• • •

8. Port nabs USGA title No. 7

Ellen Port added another U.S. Golf Association title to her collection Sept. 22 in Wellesley, Mass. Port, 55, defeated fellow 55-year-old Andrea Kraus, 3 and 2, in the final of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur at Wellesley Country Club. The victory marked her seventh USGA title – she also won the U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur in 2012 and ’13, and the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amater in 1995, ’96, 2000 and ’11.

• • •

7. Lee follows in sister’s footsteps

Minjee Lee, now on the LPGA, won the 2012 U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur. Four years later, her little brother, Min Woo Lee, won the U.S. Junior Amateur, making the brother-sister duo the first to win USGA junior titles. Min Woo Lee recorded his victory with a 2-and-1 win over Noah Goodwin at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn.

• • •

6. Junior golf’s finest are honored

Noah Goodwin of Corinth, Texas, and Paphangkorn Tavatanakit of Thailand are Golfweek’s top-ranked junior boys and girls golfer, respectively. In October, they were each named as AJGA Rolex Junior Players of the Year. Goodwin didn’t win an AJGA invitational (the only major goal he failed to accomplish in 2016), but he also didn’t finish outside the top 5 in any junior event he completed. He was runner-up at the U.S. Junior, made match play at the U.S. Amateur and qualified for the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team. Tavatanakit, nicknamed “Patty,” won two AJGA invitationals, the Rolex Tournament of Champions and the Ping Invitational, and advanced to the Round of 16 at both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior.

• • •

5. Meyer vs. Horsfield: A rivalry is born

This summer, we might have witnessed the makings of a rivalry. Dylan Meyer, a junior at Illinois, and Sam Horsfield, a sophomore at Florida, first squared off in the final of the Western Amateur. Meyer, with his trademark glasses and visor, won that matchup, 3 and 1, Aug. 6 at Knollwood Club in Lake Forest, Ill.

Less than two weeks later, Meyer got the best of Horsfield again, this time in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich. Meyer extended the match with a 10-foot par putt on the 18th hole, and then beat Horsfield in 19 holes with another par, at the par-4 first hole.

After two big defeats to Meyer this summer, you can bet Horsfield will be extra motivated when these two meet again down the road.

• • •

4. Hagestad’s epic comeback

Stewart Hagestad trailed Scott Harvey 4 down with five holes to play at the U.S. Mid-Amateur. That’s when the 25-year-old from Newport Beach, Calif., won four of the next five holes at Stonewall in Elverson, Pa., to force extra holes. He only need one as he drained a long birdie putt on the 37th hole to beat Harvey and earn his Masters berth for 2017. Hagestad’s celebration was pretty great, too.

.@s_hagestad erased a 4-down deficit, then drained a great birdie to win the 36th #USMidAm in 37 holes. https://t.co/rjdAFfi6S2 — USGA (@USGA) September 15, 2016

• • •

3. Carlson’s spirited U.S. Amateur run

In arguably the best match of the year, Nick Carlson, from Hamilton, Mich., fell to Australia’s Curtis Luck in the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur. Carlson, ranked No. 1,981 in the world to Luck’s No. 7 ranking, took the eventual champion to 21 holes before bowing out. The clock may have struck midnight for Cinderella on that day, but the week’s accomplishment is something Carlson will remember forever. At just 5 feet, 5 inches, Carlson battles his way to the semifinals of the toughest amateur event in the world.

• • •

2. Song of the year

In women’s amateur golf this year, there was no one better than Eun Jeong Song. The 16-year-old South Korean not only successfully defended her U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur title with a 4-and-2 victory over Andrea Lee July 23 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., but she also won the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pa., 1 up, over Virginia Elena Carta. No women’s golfer before Song had accomplished the impressive double.

• • •

1. Luck of the Aussie

Curtis Luck won’t get two Masters invites, but one will suffice. Luck won the U.S. Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur, two tournaments that award Masters berths to the champion, this year in what was a very impressive 2016 for the young Aussie. (Luck also won the Western Australian Open, a pro event, earlier this year.) At the U.S. Amateur, Luck, 20, beat Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke, 6 and 4, to win the Havemeyer Trophy. Then in October, he rallied from seven shots down in the final round to win in South Korea.

Luck was set to turn pro in the fall of 2016, but with starts at the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and likely several pro events waiting for him in 2017, Luck had to put those plans on hold. But no worries, mate.

“It was something I always was thinking might happen,” Luck said. “I’m very happy with staying amateur.”