Wilson Triton drivers added to USGA conforming list

Two loft options for Wilson Golf’s Staff Triton driver were added to the USGA’s conforming list for driver heads Monday, a week after the models that are available at retail were deemed non-conforming.

The 9-degree and the 10.5-degree models of the Triton are now approved, so long as they have replacement sole plates and cannot be set up with adjustable weights to produce launch conditions that exceed USGA guidelines. Wilson said it had not yet submitted its 12-degree model for USGA inspection, as the company was focused on providing fixes for the more popular lower lofts.

The Triton, which retails for $449.99, was the winning product in the Golf Channel reality series “Driver vs. Driver.” The series finale aired Nov. 22, with winning designer Eric Sillies of Cincinnati collecting the $500,000 first prize.

Wilson tweaked the interchangeable sole plates that come with the Triton to fit USGA specs, and a 12-gram weight was removed from the kit that comes with the driver. The USGA is bound to silence because of protocol, but apparently the fixes Wilson proposed were enough to land the two lofts of Triton drivers on the conforming list.

“As you can imagine, there are many moving parts to getting sole plates reworked and back in the field as quickly as possible, which is our focus now,” Michael Vrska, Wilson’s global director of golf innovation, told Golfweek via email. “On a positive note, we have shipped, albeit in very limited quantities, the first 9.0 replacement sole plates to consumers last week with more going out as quickly as we can modify them.”

The approved clubheads bear the marking “DVD” on the sole. The clubs that were available at retail last week do not have that marking and thus are nonconforming, but Wilson plans to send approved sole plates that bear the “DVD” marking to retailers and customers.

In a letter sent to retailers last week, Wilson asked retailers to move their Triton inventory out of the showrooms and into back rooms until the approved sole plates are available. The letter also said Wilson will provide a dedicated email address for consumers who have purchased the club so they can return the 12-gram weight, get modified soleplates and receive a dozen Wilson Duo golf balls.

– David Dusek contributed