Ariya Jutanugarn proves she's still easy-going after breakout year

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Dec. 12-19 issue of Golfweek.

Two days before Ariya Jutanugarn won the $1 million bonus for the CME Race to the Globe and was named Rolex Player of the Year, she agreed to do an instruction shoot for Golfweek near her home in Orlando. There was one condition: She needed a ride. Older sister Moriya had a club-fitting scheduled at Orange County National and would take the family van.

In what other professional sports realm would a POY make such a request? Imagine Tom Brady, Serena Williams or Dustin Johnson doing the same.

Impossible.

Such is the beauty of the LPGA, a tour full of low-maintenance, low-key, unfussy gals who don’t mind hitching a ride in a golf writer’s 2006 Ford Explorer. (Not all LPGA stars are like this, but more than you’d think.)

My journey from the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., to our instruction shoot two days later at the Marriott Golf Academy at Grande Vista Resort included an overnight stop in Indianapolis. I had completely forgotten about the baby crib my husband’s cousin put in the back of my Explorer until I returned to the Orlando airport less than an hour before I picked up Jutanugarn the morning of the photo shoot.

Panic set in. Where would Jutanugarn put her clubs?

I pulled over at a McDonald’s near her home in Lake Nona to rearrange. Satisfied but slightly embarrassed, I flipped down the sun visor to hide my sagging headliner and opened up a package of vanilla-scented air fresheners. My husband had parked my car under a shade tree at a recent golf outing, and a sea of harmless but annoying black ants had marched in. For weeks I had driven around town with the windows down but couldn’t shake the smell of Raid.

Sadly, Raid laced with vanilla isn’t much better.

The Jutanugarns’ sweet mother, Apple, was sweeping the tile floor when I walked into their garage. This was my second visit to the Jutanugarns’ new home, and Moriya proudly showed off a kitchen table set for an early American-style Thanksgiving dinner later that

evening.

Both Jutanugarn sisters were wearing fluffy animal slippers when I arrived. Known on tour by their nicknames, Mo and May, the Jutanugarns are 16 months apart and together amassed nearly $3 million worth of on-course earnings in 2016, plus Ariya’s CME bonus.

An instant camera sat on the table near the couch.

“Yani (Tseng) came over last night,” said Moriya, handing over the mini print they took.

Ariya, a shutterbug, owns five cameras. She had no

immediate plans for the $1 million windfall.

“I have what I need,” she said.

It wasn’t until we walked out the door that I realized a Jutanugarn family friend would be along for the ride. Anyone who knows Ariya wouldn’t be surprised by what came next: The LPGA Player of the Year offered to ride in the back of my Explorer (essentially the trunk) holding

her clubs.

Obviously that wasn’t happening, so we set about rearranging the crib to get one of the seats up for our second guest. Jutanugarn apologized for the situation, which was completely unnecessary yet revealing.

Midway through the drive to the course the player started asking all the questions, a rare reversal for a reporter. She wants to attend the Masters for the first time next year and wondered how hard it would be to get tickets. (Some golf questions are universal.)

I chauffeured Jutanugarn 40 miles that day, and our car conversations included LPGA Hall of Fame requirements, retirement (maybe she’ll retire at 30 like Lydia Ko), slow play (she doesn’t understand it) and her search for the ideal caddie (fired her old one two days prior).

She was warm and honest, making eye contact throughout the drive. Mo usually carries the conversation when the two are together. May politely turned her phone over so that she’d stay engaged.

We set up shop at the back of the range. Jutanugarn hit two shots to warm up and then began blistering a 2-iron, her favorite club, for the camera. She pulled out driver for a swing sequence, noting that she can’t help but swing harder with the big stick in competition.

On the range before rounds, Jutanugarn hits balls with her eyes closed.

“Because I want to feel it,” she said.

Mo, a perfectionist, wants to know every detail during a lesson. May doesn’t care about the why. The simpler the better.

In between shots, she played “Old MacDonald” on a yellow duck headcover she has that quacks when its lips are pressed together. For her 21st birthday, which happened to be the next day, she wanted to know which of the nearby Disney World parks featured the best roller coasters.

The trip back to Nona went quickly because the conversation came easily, light years better than a television interview. If only fans could have the same ride-along experience.

“Thanks for the ride,” Jutanugarn said as she unloaded her staff bag. “See you in the Bahamas.”

• • •

Ariya Jutanugarn’s 2016