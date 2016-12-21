Bill Murray, brothers plan to open 'Caddyshack'-themed sports bar in Chicago

Fifteen years ago, Bill Murray and his five brothers opened Murray Bros. Caddyshack, a sports bar/restaurant at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla. Now, there appears to be another “Caddyshack”-themed restaurant on the horizon.

According to the Daily Herald, the Murray brothers have a verbal agreement for an 11-000-square-foot space inside the Crowne Plaza hotel at River Road and Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont, a suburb of Chicago. The hotel is across the street from the Rosemont Theatre box office, near O’Hare International Airport and about 13 miles due west from Wrigley Field.

The brothers are now working to get a written lease, Mayor Brad Stephens told the Herald, which also noted that blueprints for the restaurant have yet to be submitted. Those plans must be turned in before construction can begin.

The restaurant, like its predecessor in Florida, will be named after the 1980 golf comedy “Caddyshack,” in which Bill Murray starred as greenskeeper Carl Spackler. The Murray brothers, who grew up as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Ill., also served as inspiration for the movie.