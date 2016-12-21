YouTube sensation Ethan Chung, 14, commits to USC

Ethan Chung wants to play on the PGA Tour someday. Should that not work out, he certainly could have a career as an instructor.

Chung, 14, has been doing instructional golf videos on YouTube since he was 7 years old. In seven years, his videos have attracted more than a half million views.

Here’s a sample of his early work:

And here’s his most recent video:

Yes, Chung has potential to be the next Butch Harmon or Hank Haney. But for now, he has his sights set on playing college golf.

Recently, the Cupertino (Calif.) High School freshman gave his verbal commitment to USC for the Class of 2020. Chung chose the Trojans over Stanford, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Cal.

“I love Coach (Chris) Zambri’s coaching style, and also how he helps his team prepare for tournaments,” Chung told Golfweek. “I believe that he is the coach that can help take me to the next level. Going to a school that has a good balance between academics and golf is very important to me, as well. USC is a top 25 university and also has one of the top golf programs in the nation.

“The athletic support at USC is one that I feel gives me the best shot at succeeding as a college golfer and will help me accomplish my goal of playing on the PGA Tour.”

Chung has two career top 5s at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships, including fourth in 2016, and three top 10s at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships. More recently, Chung was third at the California Junior Amateur in August. (The performance earned him fully exempt status on the AJGA.)