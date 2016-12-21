Fantasy golf: 2017 PGA Tour preview (Web.com Tour grads)

As the calendar gets ready to flip to 2017 and fantasy-golf leagues begin, Golfweek fantasy expert Mike Glasscott takes a look at every player with PGA Tour eligibility, touching on player history, form and formats.

Player are ranked how they appear categorically on PGATour.com for 2016-17.

In this edition, Glasscott highlights the Web.com Tour grads:

Note: Combined players from the Web.com Tour regular season and Finals priority order (not including two fully exempt players) reshuffled after the RSM Classic, Genesis Open (Feb. 19), Shell Houston Open (April 2), Wells Fargo (May 7), FedEx St. Jude Classic (June 11) and John Deere Classic (July 16).

Wesley Bryan

(Leading money winner for Web.com Tour regular season; fully exempt)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 86

86 OWGR: 126

126 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 126

He removed all doubt by earning an in-season battlefield promotion to the Tour after he won three events on the Web.com Tour. He used that status to bag his first top 10 at the JDC. He rise was predicated on his excellent putting as he led the Web.com Tour in that stat along with wins. He also checked in at No. 3 in scoring.

Fall recap: It’s a different ball game in the big league. In 14 rounds this fall he posted 12 of them at 71 or better but couldn’t find a bigger paycheck than T-41. The green complexes, speed and difficulty are only going to get more difficult after February. Do you remember Carlos Ortiz? You might want to look him up before you rush Bryan into an early draft pick. He’ll make enough putts to hang around the top 100.

Grayson Murray

(Leading money winner for Web.com Tour Finals; fully exempt)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 157

157 OWGR: 165

165 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 106

He turned limited starts on the Web.com Tour into a PGA Tour card with eight top 10s in 17 starts including third and a win in the final two starts of the season. With only 20 starts as a professional, there are more questions than answers but the way he reacted with the pressure on has been noted.

Fall recap: MC, T-8 and MC in three events show both sides of the spectrum that gamers will have to accept when making a long-term investment.

Ryan Blaum

Golfweek/Sagarin: 108

108 OWGR: 357

357 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 39

The third time was a charm as the former Duke Blue Devil finally made enough cash to get his promotion after 12 top 25s and five top 10s on the Web.com Tour. He finished in the top 26 in both putting and scoring the last three years on the Web.com Tour. He’s 32 and that maturity should help.

Fall recap: He moved to the top of the Reshuffle by racking up paychecks in all five events he entered to start his first season on Tour. His steady play resulted in T-11, T-15, T-26, T-31 and T-71 and included only one round above 71.

Cameron Smith

Golfweek/Sagarin: 139

139 OWGR: 114

114 2015-16 FEC: 157

157 2016-17 FEC: 46

The young Aussie poked his head on to the radar with his big finish at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay (T-4) and later that summer at the PGA Championship in 2015 at Whistling Straits. Pro gamers will tell you his T-5 at the CIMB earlier that season was their first clue. As with most youngsters, he’s just 23, we all have to ride the ups and downs. With full status on Tour last year after his excellent 2015, he MC in 11 of 24 starts, didn’t register a top 10 and only had three top 25’s to show. He’s back on Tour because he finished second in the final Web.com Tour playoff event.

Fall recap: He cashed in all four Tour events in the new season (T-35, T-11, T-10 and T-42) before heading back to his native Australia for summer. His warm form matched the summer weather as he was T-2 at the Australian Open and T-15 at their PGA. His pedigree spans the globe and he has as many top 10’s in major championships as Bill Haas. I’m in. Again.

Whee Kim

Golfweek/Sagarin: 121

121 OWGR: 257

257 2016 FEC: 127

127 2016-17 FEC: 50

This will be his fifth consecutive year on Tour or Web.com Tour and he’s just going to turn 25 in February. He’s one of the Young Korean brigade that seems like they’ve been on Tour forever so he’s had to have learned something! He just missed out on full playing privileges but went to the Web.com Tour Finals to move on up. His T-9 in the final playoff event pushed him into this category.

Fall recap: In three events he posted an aggregate total of 34-under with T-13, T-14 and T-27 paydays. He was No. 141 in 2015, No. 127 last year so it makes sense for another jump higher. I like the experience and he’ll play every event he’s allowed.

Cheng-Tsung Pan

Golfweek/Sagarin: 126

126 OWGR: 199

199 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 54

To those of you who follow me on Twitter, thank you, and you all should be familiar with this name. The former No. 1 amateur in the world had a very nice career at Washington (UW) and has meticulously worked his way through the ranks. He won twice on the Mackenzie Tour in 2015 and backed that up with seven top 10’s on the Web.com Tour last year. He led the Web.com Tour in par-4 scoring and was No. 2 in the all-around category.

Fall recap: He teed it in five events and made his final three cuts. His best finish with T-6 at RSM which included a tough 71 on Sunday, missing the five-man playoff by a shot.

Ollie Schniederjans

Golfweek/Sagarin: 373

373 OWGR: 187

187 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 63

Here’s another former world No.1 amateur and college star. After not making the leap based on sponsor’s exemptions, he went to Web.com Tour Q-School and advanced through winning on the Web.com Tour last year plus adding four more top 10s.

Fall recap: He teed it in five events and made his final three cuts. His best finish with T-6 at RSM which included a tough 71 on Sunday, missing the five-man playoff by a shot. This continues a pattern of all-or-nothing but there’s talent here. Free money in salary cap games if you have patience.

Xander Schauffele

Golfweek/Sagarin: 175

175 OWGR: 305

305 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 65

He won twice at San Diego State and won the second stage qualifying for the 2015 Web.com Tour. Although he did NOT win last year in his first year as a pro, he rattled off T-3, third, MC and T-4 in late July and early August to secure his playoff position. Each playoff resulted in a better finish and his T-9 in the final event pushed him into the “50”. It didn’t take him long to get to the big leagues.

Fall recap: He made four of five cuts highlighted by T-5 at SFC. He’ll need a few more decent ones to hang to his card next year but he did hit the top 10 in five of his last 14 events of 2016 across both Tours.

Ryan Brehm

Golfweek/Sagarin: 149

149 OWGR: 242

242 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 80

He’s 30 and has worked his way up the ladder the last three years. He played the 2014 and 2015 on the Mackenzie Tour and teed it for every event on the Web.com Tour last year. He finished fourth in the regular season money chase as he claimed T-3 and WIN in the last two events. He’s a big fella that can give it a knock and eats up par fives. The last step up in class is always the hardest and he’ll have to find a way to keep it in play off the tee.

Fall recap: Positive start to his first year on Tour as he made his first four weekends and missed his only one with 70-70. His best finish came on a course with four par fives (-10) as he posted T-18. I get a little nervy with guys who hit it all over the shop on their first go-around on the big Tour.

Trey Mullinax

Golfweek/Sagarin: 198

198 OWGR: 342

342 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 88

I like winners. Mullinax won twice in college (Isleworth, Northern Am) and won last year in his second stint on the Web.com Tour. He’s another big kid (6’4″) who can smash it off the tee, roll the rock and is only 24. You can’t teach length but, like Brehm, he’ll have to find a way to keep it on the planet to rack up big finishes and keep his card.

Fall recap: He never strung together four rounds in his first three events but collected enough points/cash to stay inside the top 100. He saw how tough it can be out there as he MC in his final two events shooting 70-71 and 70-70.

Martin Flores

Golfweek/Sagarin: 93

93 OWGR: 233

233 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 89

Pros will point out that he’s in his prime and has won over $1 million twice on Tour in the last five years. I’ll point out that he’s been inside the top 100 once in four tries. He secured his first win as a pro in July and rattled off six more top 10’s. I’ll argue that the year away from the Tour reshaped his focus and he’ll keep his card easily this time around.

Fall recap: He played five events and saw the weekend in the last four but nothing better than T-24.

Michael Thompson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 229

229 OWGR: 237

237 2015-16 FEC: 145

145 2016-17 FEC: 96

This will be his seventh consecutive season on the PGA Tour yet his pattern isn’t difficult to follow. The only times he’s finished inside No. 115 is when he racked up T-2 at the U.S. Open in 2012 (No. 92) and when he won in 2013 at Honda (No. 66). He has three top 10’s in his last 76 starts on Tour and has had to use the Web.com Tour Finals the last two years to keep full status. Nicknamed “Slick” for his ability to putt hot greens, he’s seen his putting number and status coincide the last three years.

Fall recap: Missed three cuts in a row before closing with four rounds of 70 or better at RSM for T-13.

Seamus Power

Golfweek/Sagarin: 142

142 OWGR: 347

347 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 98

His second year on the Web.com Tour was the charm as the Irishman rattled off a win and two other top 10s in a five-tournament span to move up to the big leagues. The highlight of his year might have been T-15 at the Rio Olympics as he represented Ireland. The junior Irish champ also won at the collegiate level (East Tennessee State) and on the EGolf Tour. He improved in all major stat categories last year, finishing inside the top 15 in the all-around and GIR.

Fall recap: He’s already jumped the learning curve as he sat just two shots off the 54-hole lead at SFC and was only three back of the 54-hole lead at Mayakoba. His closing rounds in those events of 77 and 76 might throw the newbies off the scent but not me.

Steven Alker

Golfweek/Sagarin: 286

286 OWGR: 569

569 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 104

2015 was the only year in the last eight where he wasn’t playing the Web.com Tour. The 45-year old Kiwi finished the 2015 season on Tour No. 177 after MC in 13 of 22 events he played.

Fall recap: His best finish was the opening event at Safeway with T-26. He added two more weekends from his final four starts. Omit.

Cameron Percy

Golfweek/Sagarin: 143

143 OWGR: 393

393 2015-16 FEC: 168

168 2016-17 FEC: 105

It’s hard to jump on a guy who’s never finished higher than No. 150 in a full season. It’s also hard to jump on a guy that’s in his early 40s when there are tons of youngsters floating around.

Fall recap: He only played two events to kick off the new season and his best was the last one, T-21 at RSM with four rounds in the 60’s.

Brandon Hagy

Golfweek/Sagarin: 288

288 OWGR: 361

361 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 108

He won every year during his four years at Cal so there’s something here. His first full season on any Tour was last year on the Web.com Tour where he finished 19th on the regular season money list. He didn’t win but he racked up a third and five top 10’s total from 11 made cuts. He’s a big hitter that can make a few putts that could be an interesting last man if you’re looking for an outsider with pedigree. He’s not considered a rookie because he got eight starts in the summer of 2015.

J.T. Poston

Golfweek/Sagarin: 179

179 OWGR: 331

331 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 112

Great story here as Poston began the season with no status and finished it on the big Tour. He won plenty at Western Carolina and showed his class on the Web.com Tour by finishing third in exactly his second event. He added T-2 and P-2 later in the summer to remove any doubt. He’s only played 23 events as a pro but the upside is evident.

Fall recap: T-29 and T-35 highlighted three made cuts from five events.

Kelly Kraft

Golfweek/Sagarin: 234

234 OWGR: 426

426 2015-16 FEC: 165

165 2016-17 FEC: T-113

The Dallas native won the 2011 U.S. Amateur but couldn’t take advantage of eight starts in 2012 to get his card. He used three full years on the Web.com Tour to breakthrough, win and return to the Tour in 2016. After 20 starts didn’t see him secure his card, he used the Web.com Tour Finals to find T-5 in the final event to regain his status.

Fall recap: A pair of MCs and a WD preceded T-21 at RSM to end the season. I haven’t seen enough to make the leap for the rest of the season.

Tim Wilkinson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 147

147 OWGR: 382

382 2015-16 FEC: 132

132 2016-17 FEC: T-113

He’s played the Tour the last three seasons and has four top 10’s in 75 events (not including this season). He’s finished No. 119, No. 184 and No. 132 in those seasons. Omit.

Fall recap: MC, MC and T-21 in three tries.

J.J. Spaun

Golfweek/Sagarin: 168

168 OWGR: 166

166 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: T-116

After missing six of seven cuts on the Mackenzie Tour in 2014, I’m not sure I believe he’s on Tour just two years later. After making $825 he blew up in 2015 as he made the cut in all 11 events in Canada. He racked up nine top 25s and seven top 10s that included a pair of thirds, a second and his first win as a pro. He didn’t miss a beat his first year on the Web.com Tour as he posted seven more top 10s from 15 weekends and had 11 more top 25s. And yes, he did win again. It’s not hard to find the haves and have-nots in the newbies.

Fall recap: He found a 65 in each of his final two events so he’s starting to figure it out at this level as well.

Miguel Angel Carballo

Golfweek/Sagarin: 344

344 OWGR: 436

436 2015-16 FEC: 187

187 2016-17 FEC: T-199

He’s only had one shot with full status and that was 2012 when he played 25 times and finished No. 162. When he plays a full season on the Web.com Tour he’s always in the top 25 regular season money. It’s never translated at the next level on a consistent basis.

Fall recap: Missed three cuts in a row before closing with four rounds of 70 or better at RSM for T-13.

Nicholas Lindheim

Golfweek/Sagarin: 283

283 OWGR: 313

313 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 123

He’s a 32-year old, self-taught rookie and yet has won three times in the last three years on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and Web.com Tour. He’s also posted multiple top 10s during those seasons. If you like a guy who’s a bit quirky, never played college golf or had a lesson, here you go! We’ll see if it translates at this level but I’m going to keep one eye on him just in case.

Fall recap: T-23 at SFC was the high water mark of three weekends from five tries.

Tag Ridings

Golfweek/Sagarin: 303

303 OWGR: 608

608 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 127

He’s posted 12 top 10s in 222 career starts. His last full year on Tour was 2013 when he finished No. 142.

Fall recap: A pair of weekends from three tries secured him a few bucks and a few points but T-35 and T-36 do not raise the eyebrows of gamers.

Andres Gonzales

Golfweek/Sagarin: 205

205 OWGR: 311

311 2015-16 FEC: 154

154 2016-17 FEC: 133

His career year was 2015 as he finished No. 115 and almost made a $1 million over 28 events. In 28 events last season he didn’t clear $580k and finished No. 154. He regained his playing status with P-2, T-18 and T-12 in the three Web.com Tour Finals events.

Fall recap: He couldn’t pair up any of his low ones and T-35 was the best result from five tries.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

Golfweek/Sagarin: 172

172 OWGR: 669

669 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 136

With three top 10s in his last 91 events worldwide, I struggle to find a format where I can endorse him. With four top 25s in his last 60 Tour events, I struggle to endorse him. He’s won seven times in Europe but his game hasn’t traveled for fantasy gamers.

Fall recap: T-29, T-48 and three MCs.

Will MacKenzie

Golfweek/Sagarin: 120

120 OWGR: 467

467 2015-16 FEC: 151

151 2016-17 FEC: 137

His best year in cash on Tour was 2014 as he cashed for almost $1.9 million but a knee injury set him back in 2015. In 26 events last year, he made not even half of what he made in 2015 in 16 events.

Fall recap: I’m a believer in those who make cuts and he was perfect in four tries. I’m also a believer in not putting too much stock in making four cuts when T-48 is the best finish with nothing lower than 71 in the final round.

Richy Werenski

Golfweek/Sagarin: 329

329 OWGR: 269

269 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 138

He made only 10 of 22 cuts last season on the Web.com Tour but seven went for top 25s and four went for top 10s. He didn’t mess around as those four top 10s were a WIN and three seconds. He turned pro in 2014 after playing at Georgia Tech so he’s wet behind the ears but obviously talented. He didn’t register a top 10 in 20 starts on the Web.com Tour in 2015 so he’s obviously a quick study.

Fall recap: T-35 was the best of the three weekends he played from five starts.

Bryson DeChambeau

Golfweek/Sagarin: 195

195 OWGR: 121

121 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: T-140

The low amateur at the Masters (T-21) last year he started off his pro career on fire with T-4 at Harbour Town but the torrid affair immediately cooled off. He posted four MCs and a T-38 before popping up with T-15 at Oakmont. He couldn’t catch in any of his final three exemptions as he didn’t finish higher than T-47. Exempt to the Web.com Tour Finals, he won the first event he entered and claimed his Tour card for this season. His pedigree is unquestioned but right now he’s more known for his odd clubs, weird putting stance and love of physics than he is for golf. It’s part of the package so embrace it.

Fall recap: Only put four of 12 rounds in the 60s but his game might translate better on more difficult courses as noted above. Go check out his new putting stroke! Oh my!

Kevin Tway

Golfweek/Sagarin: 232

232 OWGR: 418

418 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 144

The son of former Tour pro Bob is back for his second tour on Tour. In 2014 he made eight cuts from 23 attempts and finished No. 177. The second time around should be more comfortable as he knows what to expect. The big hitter has no problem scoring on the Web but will have to find a few more fairways at this level.

Fall recap: He made four cuts from five so that should give him some confidence. His best finish was T-35 and didn’t post any weekend rounds in the 60s.

Brad Fritsch

Golfweek/Sagarin: 481

481 OWGR: 408

408 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 147

The Canadian returns for his third go around on Tour after winning in Colombia last season. He finished No. 129 in 2013 in 24 events and No. 151 in 2014 from 18 events. A foot issue bothered him in the summer but he already had enough loons in the bank to cruise in. He MC in all three playoff events to close the season.

Fall recap: The 39-year old teed it three times with two weekend finishes, the best being T-29 at SFC. His win last year on the Web.com Tour was his first on any major tour as a professional.

Brett Drewitt

Golfweek/Sagarin: 231

231 OWGR: 706

706 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 149

PGA Tour China led to the Web.com Tour and the 25-year old Aussie made huge strides from 2015 to 2016 in every statistical category. His results were timely as his T-5 in the playoff event pushed him into Tour status. It’s all happening quickly but timely results aren’t what I’m hitching my wagon to in fantasy land.

Fall recap: He made two weekends from three tries with T-35 the best of the lot. He went back to Australia and finished T-45 in his homeland’s PGA event.

Dominic Bozzelli

Golfweek/Sagarin: 379

379 OWGR: 321

321 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 150

He only made 10 of 18 cuts last year in his first full year on any tour. He took advantage as four of those weekends went for a win, second, T-4 and T-9 to claim his card. He makes most of his money with the putter and that usually makes me nervous, especially on a new Tour with greens he’s rarely seen before. I prefer more balance in a long shot.

Fall recap: He started quickly with T-35 and T-57 but MC in his final three of the year on the big Tour. Seven of his last 10 events across both Tours in 2016 resulted in MC.

Ryan Armour

Golfweek/Sagarin: 351

351 OWGR: 395

395 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: T-152

He played 32 events in 2007 and kept his card at No. 122. He played 32 events in 2008 and finished No. 158. His first win as a professional came last year at the age of 40 as he MC 10 times.

Fall recap: MC, MC and T-36.

Rory Sabbatini

Golfweek/Sagarin: 422

422 OWGR: 469

469 2015-16 FEC: 191

191 2016-17 FEC: T-152

He turned 40 in April and had neck surgery in May. He told ESPN that he should have had it done two years ago and his results reflect this. He snuck back on with T-6 in the Web.com Tour Finals but also has a Top 50 money exemption in his back pocket for down the road. If he’s healthy, he provides value because he plays a ton and has a ton of experience.

Fall recap: T-57, MC and T-45. He also teed it up in the FT Shootout which suggests he’s not in need of rest or isn’t having any lingering issues.

Sebastian Munoz

Golfweek/Sagarin: 737

737 OWGR: 565

565 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: T-164

The rookie started the Web.com Tour season on fire last year winning the second event of the season and posting T-7 in his third. After that he disappeared for the rest of the season. He’ll do well to keep his card this season but I can’t see that happening.

Fall recap: T-35 and MC on the number in two events.

Andrew “Beef” Johnston

Golfweek/Sagarin: 107

107 OWGR: 86

86 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 170

Golf fans were first introduced to this fella after giving a very honest interview after winning for the first time on the European Tour in Spain last spring. Fantasy gamers also took note and were rewarded with his solo eighth at Royal Troon last summer. He ended up making the cut in all three of the majors that he played as well so he’s more than a big smile and a “beef head”. His solo fourth in the second Web.com Tour Finals event secured his status. With his massive personality he’ll also have sponsors chomping at the bit to get him into their fields.

Fall recap: He didn’t mess with any PGA Tour events as he was playing in the R2D but his T-47 at the WGC-HSBC (co-sanctioned event) is where he earned his FEC points.

D.A. Points

Golfweek/Sagarin: 204

204 OWGR: 632

632 2015-16 FEC: 184

184 2016-17 FEC: T-172

After winning the 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Bill Murray in 2011 and the 2013 SHO, the 40-year old, two-time Tour winner couldn’t keep his card with a full season of starts in 2014 or 2015. This was after making over $2 million in 2011, $1.5 million in 2012 and almost $2.7 in 2013. In 18 starts last year he barely cleared $300k. He doesn’t have any top 10’s and only seven top 25’s in his last three years on Tour. That’s plenty of all and plenty of nothing. Guess well.

Fall recap: MC, MC and T-45 in three tries.

Brian Campbell

Golfweek/Sagarin: 241

241 OWGR: 388

388 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: T-179

With another year comes another former Illini golfer to the ranks of the Tour as Campbell adds to their very long list. He turned his limited status on the Web.com Tour last season into a Tour card as he posted top 10’s in five of his first seven events.

Fall recap: Only one round in the 60’s from four events with T-50 the only weekend he collected a check.

Zack Sucher

Golfweek/Sagarin: 193

193 OWGR: 471

471 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 181

Back for a second go around on the big circuit, I can only imagine it will be better. Sucher won on the Web.com Tour in 2014 to secure his place on Tour but MC in 13 of 18 events as a rookie. He returned to the Web.com Tour last year and hit the top 10 four times, including twice in three tries in the playoffs to regain his playing privileges.

Fall recap: He pegged it five times and made only one cut.

Julian Etulain

Golfweek/Sagarin: 240

240 OWGR: 449

449 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 187

Methodically working his way up the ladder, the Argentine won three times in two years on the LAT before playing every event on the Web.com Tour the last two years. He’s also 28 which can help if the going gets tough.

Fall recap: He pegged it five times and made two cuts none better than T-57.

Bobby Wyatt

Golfweek/Sagarin: 328

328 OWGR: 530

530 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 200

The former Alabama player turned pro in 2014 and has only 26 starts to his name. Gamers will remember that he burst onto the scene with 64 in the third and final round of the Zurich Classic two years ago to finish T-4. He has only two top 25s anywhere since.

Fall recap: MC in three of four with nothing lower than 69.

Scott Stallings

Golfweek/Sagarin: 297

297 OWGR: 385

385 2015-16 FEC: 128

128 2016-17 FEC: 203

The three-time winner on Tour has posted No. 129 and No. 128 on the FEC points list the last two years. He’s history has shown he’s usually good for one box office finish per season but makes right around half of the weekends he plays.

Fall recap: MC in four of five.

Jonathan Randolph

Golfweek/Sagarin: 209

209 OWGR: 407

407 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: T-208

For the second time in three years the Ole Miss man has earned his card via the Web.com Tour regular season money list. His lone attempt on Tour came in 2015 when he finished 179th on the FEC points list. He only cashed 11 times from 25 tries and hit the top 25 once. He lamented that season he got off to a poor start and couldn’t drive it. Well…

Fall recap: T-65 was his only check cashed in four starts.

Rick Lamb

Golfweek/Sagarin: 331

331 OWGR: 387

387 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: NR

It was impressive to see him pick up a win and T-3 without having any status on the Web.com Tour last year. He added another top 10 in the first playoff event as well. He’s only teed it up 27 times in his young career so expecting those results to carry over to the best Tour in the world is daft.

Fall recap: The reason he’s NR in the 2016-17 season is because he’s 0-4.

Max Homa

Golfweek/Sagarin: 587

587 OWGR: 541

541 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: NR

He’s played two seasons on the Web.com Tour and has won in both of them. Sandwiched between those years was his only year on Tour where he posted one top 10 and finished No. 163. If you need a long shot, I’d stick with guys who have won before and the more wins the better.

Fall recap: Opened with 80 closed with 65 but all three events ended as MC. He’ll need to make a move on his native West Coast to get up this ladder.

Mark Anderson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 352

352 OWGR: 459

459 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: NR

He was cruising up the ranks before falling off a ladder in 2014 slowed his progress. He made his Tour card in 2011, 2013 and 2016 via the Web.com Tour regular season money list.

Fall recap: He didn’t find a weekend from three tries.

Joel Dahmen

Golfweek/Sagarin: 275

275 OWGR: 512

512 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: NR

After turning pro in 2010, he played the Mackenzie Tour for five seasons before breaking through with two wins in 2014. He played 25 events on the Web.com Tour in 2015 but couldn’t catch. He finished 25th on the regular season money list from 20 events last year.

Fall recap: He didn’t find a weekend from either of his two tries.