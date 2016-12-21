Why Jordan Spieth is working on his jumpshot

Jordan Spieth is surely keeping his golf game sharp this winter as he prepares to defend at next month’s SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. He apparently is also working on his jumpshot.

“At the moment I am starting my grind in the gym shooting a thousand shots a day so I don’t embarrass myself,” Spieth said Monday during a PGA Tour teleconference.

But for what?

Spieth flew to Providence, R.I., on Wednesday to spend a few days with his brother Steven, who is a senior at Brown University. Steven Spieth is also a 6-foot-6 forward on the Bears men’s basketball team, and leads the team in points per game (15.9) and rebounds per game (5.9).

The Bears host Maine Thursday at 3:30 p.m., and Jordan plans to be in attendance. Jordan also is scheduled to participate in some sort of basketball-related activity before the game, he alluded to Monday.

“I think we’re doing something in the morning of the 22nd before his game,” Jordan said. “I’m not sure, he kind of set up something, we might be playing H.O.R.S.E. and it might be videoed.”

Asked about the specifics, Jordan didn’t elaborate much.

“Even if I knew, I certainly would not be announcing that,” he said. “I think it’s through ESPN. I’m not sure.”