Number crunching: With new coaches, Jutanugarn sisters make big gains in 2016

(This is the fourth in a 10-part series examining some of the notable movers up and down in the 2016 Golfweek/Sagarin Ratings.)

• • •

RANKING/MOVEMENT: Ariya, +109 (No. 113 to 4); Moriya, +72 (No. 119 to 47)

Ariya Jutanugarn almost withdrew from the Kingsmill Championship before it started. She traveled to Thailand after her breakthrough victory in Alabama to meet with sponsors and thought the taxing turnaround to Williamsburg, Va., in two days might be too much.

Yet Jutanugarn, 21, not only mustered the strength to tee it up, she won. Then she won again in Michigan for a clean sweep in the month of May, which also happens to be her nickname.

There are two Jutanugarn sisters on tour – Ariya and Moriya – and while the focus has understandably been on Ariya, who went from flailing in the abyss to winning Rolex Player of the Year in the span of 12 months, both made substantial gains in 2016.

“To be honest, it feels like I improved pretty much everything this year,” Moriya said.

In February the Jutanugarns hired a new swing coach, Gary Gilchrist. In March they met with Vision54 mental coaches Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott. All three were on hand in Naples, Fla., for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, along with putting coach Gareth Raflewski.

The 22-year-old Moriya, a perfectionist, has learned to be less critical of herself under the direction of Vision54. Moriya’s most significant improvement came on the greens.

She moved to fourth on tour in putting average, up from 26th in 2015.

Ariya, a feel player, has learned to channel her emotions in the heat of battle and the art of course management. “The only thing I have to do is put the ball in the fairway,” said the 21-year-old, who rifled a 2-iron off the tee most of the season.

“May and (Mo) are really good for each other because they are both striving for excellence,” Nilsson said.

With $2,997,834 between them, more than twice their prize money in 2015, mission accomplished.