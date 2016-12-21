Rory McIlroy will reportedly get married in April, likely after the Masters

It appears Rory McIlroy has a wedding date.

According to a report from the Irish Daily Mail, the Northern Irishman and fiancee Erica Stoll recently sent out wedding invitations, with the ceremony reportedly to be held some time in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland. The pair has actually spent New Year’s Eve at the five-star luxury hotel, one of the country’s most exclusive wedding venues, the past two years. According to the Irish Independent‘s rundown on this development, the pair will spend this New Year’s Eve, too, at Ashford Castle to get a feel for it ahead of the wedding.

While marrying there would mean getting betrothed far from her original home of Rochester, N.Y., Stoll, who as a PGA of America employee helped save McIlroy from missing his tee time for his 2012 Ryder Cup singles match, actually may be the one most excited to wed in Ireland.

“Erica loves Ireland. It’s very similar to the place where she grew up, in Rochester, upstate New York, where it’s also very green and leafy,” McIlroy said in July.

Of course, this isn’t the first time McIlroy has released wedding invitations. The 27-year-old infamously called off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in May 2014 just days after wedding invitations were sent out. (McIlroy recently received a pretty nice ribbing about this from a 9-year-old.)

But all indications have been that McIlroy won’t repeat that action with Stoll, 29. While the report states April as the time of the wedding, the specific date is still yet to reach the public. The 2017 Masters will take place the week of April 3-9, so it’s likely the couple will wait until after the season’s first major to tie the knot.

Well, it hasn’t been the smoothest road to the altar for McIlroy, a four-time major champion and the current World No. 2, but it looks like he’ll be there soon.

Regardless of the path McIlroy took to marriage, we offer a hearty Congrats!