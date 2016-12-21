Snowmobiler causes thousands of dollars in damage at golf course

Golf courses in the Northeast beware: Your properties can still face damage in the winter from rouge vehicles.

One Riverhead, N.Y., layout has recently been reminded of that all too vividly. As WCBS 880 reports, local Cherry Creek Golf Links is staring at thousands of dollars in damage after a snowmobile operator drove through and left marks such as the ones below on the course.

The snowmobile damage, which was discovered on Sunday, extends to two putting greens, sand traps and tee boxes. That adds up to the hefty damages figure in the thousands. The operator who caused the damage is unknown, and police are currently in search of information on the incident.

We hope justice is served here. No golf course deserves this.