Top college golf moments of 2016

This year in college golf was highlighted by two exciting NCAA Championship finishes: the Washington women’s thrilling victory over Stanford and the Oregon men’s hometown win over Texas. Of course, those weren’t the only notable moments in college golf in 2016.

Here are our top 10 moments from 2016 in college golf:

(Also considered: Wofford’s Andrew Novak sinks long putt at NCAA Regional; Oregon’s Aaron Wise wins NCAA individual title; Bronte Law of UCLA wins ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M; Oregon’s Wyndham Clark returns to elite form this fall; Illinois’ big comeback at Big Ten Championship.)

• • •

10. Lee’s 61

Colorado senior Esther Lee did something Sept. 12 that only one women’s college golfer had done before. Lee carded a 61 at the University of New Mexico’s Championship Course to tie Mariah Stackhouse’s NCAA women’s golf record. “I think the record is a huge deal,” Lee said. “It means that it will stand forever until someone breaks it or not.”

• • •

9. Hossler wins Haskins

Beau Hossler capped a stellar junior season at Texas by winning the Haskins Award Presented by Stifel. The 21-year-old Hossler edged Arizona State senior Jon Rahm, who had already won the year’s Hogan and Nicklaus awards, by notching 11 top 10s, including five victories. Plus, who could forget his heroics in the NCAA semifinal against USC? (More on that later.)

• • •

8. She said ‘yes!’

It didn’t seem like things could get much better for Virginia’s Lauren Coughlin on April 17 after her Cavaliers won the ACC title and she captured the ACC individual crown (and her first college win) with a birdie on the final hole. But they did: Coughlin’s boyfriend John Pond, a former Virginia football player, popped the question and Coughlin said “yes.”

• • •

7. Wang’s wild 60

Yale senior Li Wang became the 11th player in NCAA history to record a 60 when he did it this fall at the Macdonald Cup, held at Yale’s home golf course. Making the feat even more impressive was the fact that Wang played the round over the course of two days after the round was delayed because of darkness with Wang 16 holes in. Wang also was competing for Yale’s B-Team.

• • •

6. An Aztec’s albatross

San Diego State and Texas A&M both finished 54 holes of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional at 40 over and had to face off in a 5-count-4 playoff for the fifth and final NCAA Championship berth out of the regional. On the first hole of sudden death, San Diego State’s Gunn Yang, the 2014 U.S. Amateur champion, made an albatross on the 544-yard par 5.

“Best golf shot I’ve seen in my coaching career,” San Diego State head coach Ryan Donovan said.

That score plus an eagle from Ryann Ree helped San Diego State shoot 5 under in the playoff (Texas A&M shot 2 under) and sent the Aztecs to the NCAA Championship.

• • •

5. Meet Virginia

Virginia Elena Carta had boasted a strong freshman year at Duke heading into the NCAA Championship, but nobody guessed what would come. The Italian destroyed Eugene Country Club, to the tune of a 16-under 272, good enough for an eight-shot win. It was the NCAA Champion’s first college victory, but it was a pretty sweet one, and certainly registered as Carta’s coming out party.

• • •

4. Cardinal company

Stanford senior Maverick McNealy’s victory Oct. 4 at the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational was more than just another college win for the world’s top-ranked amateur. It was also college victory No. 11, which tied McNealy with Patrick Rodgers and Tiger Woods. That’s pretty good company.

• • •

3. Hossler’s heroics

It will be hard to ever forget Beau Hossler’s performance for Texas in the NCAA semifinals at Eugene Country Club. After hurting his left shoulder on the 15th hole (it was later revealed as a torn labrum that required surgery), Hossler fought through the pain to defeat USC’s Andrew Levitt and send the Longhorns to the NCAA final. While the Texas senior wasn’t able to compete in the final against Oregon (the Ducks won 3-2), he still pulled off one of the most impressive up-and-downs in NCAA history.

In the greenside bunker at the par-4 17th in two shots, Hossler couldn’t hit a normal shot because of his shoulder, so he instead took putter and popped the ball out about 25 feet past the cup. He then made the comebacker for par.

“I appreciate him finishing this hole,” Texas head coach John Fields said. “Looked like we might not be able to do that. He was in some pretty significant pain. Even if I had told him not to, I don’t think he would have pulled off. You saw him putt it out of the bunker. I mean, who does that?”

• • •

2. Not one but two Huskies hole-outs

Underdogs need big moments to win it all, but the Huskies went a step further at the NCAA Championship: They performed miracles. In Washington’s semifinal match against top-ranked UCLA, the Huskies battled to the finish and then, unbelievably, sealed a shocking win when freshman Sarah Rhee came from three down with three to play against Louise Ridderstrom and holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first extra hole to win her match and advance the Huskies to the final.

It would only get better. In the championship match, Washington took on defending national champion Stanford and found itself in yet another tense contest. This time it was a senior, Ying Luo, who performed the miracle. Luo holed out for birdie from 61 yards at 18 to win her match and put the Huskies, ranked outside the top 10 entering NCAAs and not really thought of as a potential national champion, in position to grab their first national title, which they did.

• • •

1. Hometown heroes

Oregon’s Sulman Raza said it felt like a movie.

“The Greatest Game Ever Played, that’s what it felt like, just having everybody rushing the fairways, circling the green,” said Raza, a hometown kid who drained the winning putt for the Ducks in the NCAA final against Texas. (Images of Oregon fans storming the 10th green at Eugene Country Club will forever be ingrained in the memories of many.)

The victory, Oregon’s first NCAA title in men’s golf, was perhaps even more meaningful to head coach Casey Martin, who had been with the program for 10 years and was also a hometown guy.

“I mean, I’m here (at Eugene Country Club) every day, and so I’m either on the range, the golf course or in the card room every day,” Martin said. “So to get to have that experience is just – it’s just so special.”