Maverick McNealy on Walker Cup practice session: 'We had a lot of fun out there'

Sixteen of the country’s top amateur golfers convened last week for the U.S. Walker Cup practice session in Los Angeles. And while the weather didn’t cooperate with cold and rainy conditions highlighting the Dec. 14-18 session at The Los Angeles Country Club, it didn’t matter to the players and U.S. captain Spider Miller.

They accomplished what was on their agenda: learn the course and each other.

“We had a lot of fun out there,” Stanford senior Maverick McNealy said. “We’ve established that the goal of this week is to get to know everybody so that when we run into someone in a tournament over the summer, college event, or whatever it is, it puts a big smile on my face to go over and say “hi,” catch up, and by the time the team is picked all 10 guys know each other really well and are best friends.”

McNealy, the world’s top-ranked amateur, is considered a lock to make the 10-man team. He will graduate from Stanford this spring, but all indications are that McNealy, who is tied for the most wins in Stanford history (11), intends to remain amateur to represent his country in the Sept. 9-10 matches at LACC.

It is also known that McNealy, who played on the 2015 U.S. Walker Cup team, will be joined by two mid-amateurs, a USGA requirement for U.S. Walker Cup teams. Stewart Hagestad, this year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and Scott Harvey were the mid-amateur representatives at the practice session. Harvey was runner-up to Hagestad this year after winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2014 and representing the U.S. at the 2015 Walker Cup.

“It’s definitely a small taste of hopefully what’s to come if you’re luck enough to earn your way on (the team),” said Hagestad, whose chances of making the 2017 team are high.

Also attending the practice session (in alphabetical order with college in parentheses): Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb), Sean Crocker (USC), Brad Dalke (Oklahoma), Doug Ghim (Texas), Gavin Hall (Texas), Nick Hardy (Illinois), Rico Hoey (USC), Dylan Meyer (Illinois), Collin Morikawa (California), John Oda (UNLV), Scottie Scheffler (Texas), Jimmy Stanger (Virginia) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).

“This is my last shot,” said Zalatoris, one of four USGA champions at the practice session (2014 U.S. Junior Amateur). “I’ll turn pro once I’m out of college, so I have nothing to lose. … There’s always motivation to represent your country, but this one especially. Everyone that I’ve ever talked to that’s been on a team said this is the highlight of their amateur career, and I want this more than anything.”

Said Scheffler, the 2013 U.S. Junior champion: “From everyone I’ve talked to, they’ve all said it’s the experience of a lifetime, and I wouldn’t expect anything different.”

The 2017 U.S. team will be officially announced in August after the U.S. Amateur, which will also take place in the Los Angeles area.

“It’s likely the bulk of the team will come from this pool of players,” Miller said. “It doesn’t mean that they all will, but likely most of them will.”

That’s good news for those at the practice session, and extra motivation for those not in attendance.

– Information from the USGA was used in this report.