Fantasy golf: 2017 PGA Tour preview (Outside top 125)

Past champion exemptions

Steven Bowditch

(2015 AT&T Byron Nelson)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 1,119

1,119 Official World Golf Ranking: 242

242 2015-16 FedEx Cup (regular season): 179

179 2016-17 FedEx Cup: NR

To say he’s struggling is putting it mildly so fantasy gamers should steer clear. Both of his wins on Tour have taken place in Texas came in 2014 and 2015. He’s worth the follow on Twitter @Bowdo83 regardless.

Fall recap: MC in all four tries on Tour and one more in Fiji.

Greg Chalmers

(2016 Barracuda Championship)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 366

366 OWGR: 267

267 2015-16 FEC: 142

142 2016-17 FEC: 176

His alternate-week win at the Barracuda didn’t give him enough FEC points to make the Playoffs but it did come with a two-year exemption on Tour. He loves a grind but the results have been, obviously, few and far between.

Fall recap: Made the cut in two of three Tour events with T-50 the best finish before heading to his native Australia for T-14 and T-45.

Padraig Harrington

(2015 Honda Classic)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 168

168 OWGR: 153

153 2015-16 FEC: 139

139 2016-17 FEC: NR

Gamers who bought last year after his win were burnt as he only gave them 16 starts and didn’t qualify for the FEC Playoffs.

Fall recap: Headed to Europe after the Olympics and was rewarded with a win at the Portugal Masters. He made the cut in all three R2D events he entered as well.

Davis Love III

(2015 Wyndham Championship)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 232

232 OWGR: 310

310 2015-16 FEC: 188

188 2016-17 FEC: 160

The winning Ryder Cup captain will be bothered, in a good way, EVERYWHERE he goes so I’m not sure how he’ll concentrate on keeping his game sharp. I also bet he doesn’t care!

Fall recap: T-41 in Las Vegas and MC as host at RSM.

Hunter Mahan

(2014 Barclays; multi-year exemption expires after this season)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 641

641 OWGR: 388

388 2015-16 FEC: 183

183 2016-17 FEC: NR

I’m not sure anyone has an explanation for what’s going on here. Fantasy golf players cannot live in the past or even lean on course history these days with the former two-time WGC winner. He’s MC in 17 of his last 26 events and is coming off a season where he made $230k.

Fall recap: The early part of the season isn’t played on the most difficult of courses and Mahan was still 0-4 with his best round only being 71.

Nick Taylor

(2014 Sanderson Farms Championship; expires after this season)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 199

199 OWGR: 400

400 2015-16 FEC: 129

129 2016-17 FEC: 66

The Canadian just missed the FEC Playoffs last year but the ending of his season didn’t inspire (MC, MC, T-64, MC, and MC). He sat No. 13 in driving efficiency last season and can give it a poke.

Fall recap: Hot starts in Mississippi and Mexico resulted in T-23 and T-15, respectively. He also added made cuts in Las Vegas and at Sea Island to finish the year with four in a row.

Ernie Els

(2012 British Open; expires after 2017)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 247

247 OWGR: 365

365 2015-16 FEC: 163

163 2016-17 FEC: 185

With only one top 10 in his last 43 events on Tour, I’m not sure how much help The Big Easy will provide gamers. His rate of making cuts is just above 50% so there’s not much good news here. Pro gamers will remind you that you play with your wallet, not your heart. Everyone loves Ernie but he doesn’t need to absolutely be on your squad.

Fall recap: Teed it up four times and didn’t fare better than T-65 while MC twice.

Matt Every

(2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational; expires after 2017-18 season)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 896

896 OWGR: 479

479 2015-16 FEC: 200

200 2016-17 FEC: NR

He only played 17 events last season, WD from two and MC in 10 others. He didn’t play between The Players and JDC. After not qualifying for the FEC Playoffs he even took a shot on the European Tour at the Porsche Open. That didn’t shake anything loose but it did add to the mystery. Fantasy golfers don’t like mysteries.

Fall recap: 0-4 with nothing lower than 71 in eight rounds doesn’t get my attention.

Money exemptions

Geoff Ogilvy

(Top 50 career earnings; one-time exemption)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 183

183 OWGR: 343

343 2015-16 FEC: 125

125 2016-17 FEC: 84

The Aussie won in 2014 but only played 15 events in 2015 for just over $650K. In 22 events last season he picked up only one top 10 and three top 25’s and didn’t clear $400k. He’ll turn 40 in June.

Fall recap: Picked up his second top 10 of 2016 at the SFC where he finished T-8. Interestingly enough his other top 10 was in Memphis so he’s down with Southern heat and Bermudagrass.

Carl Pettersson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 820

820 OWGR: 571

571 2015-16 FEC: 214

214 2016-17 FEC: 164

He’s won five times on Tour but you wouldn’t remember that after seeing him cash for only $66,986 last year. The banning of the anchored putter knocked out the strongest part of his game.

Fall recap: He made one cut from five (T-35) events. The Swede MC 14 of 22 during last season and WD three times. I don’t think it can get any worse but I’ll let my competitors waste a pick on him. The pressure of the new putter didn’t work so why will the pressure of losing his full playing privileges?

Bo Van Pelt

Golfweek/Sagarin: NR

NR OWGR: 695

695 2015-16 FEC: 235 (5 events)

235 (5 events) 2016-17 FEC: NR

BVP hasn’t played a full season since 2015 when he finished No. 158 on the FEC list. He’ll turn 42 next May.

Fall recap: He didn’t enter any events so gamers will hope he’s been stuck on the practice range.

Stewart Cink

(Top 25 career earnings; one-time exemption)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 98

98 OWGR: 239

239 2015-16 FEC: 147

147 2016-17 FEC: 32

The complete opposite of evaluating golfers for fantasy purposes is what Cink and his wife Lisa are dealing with at the moment. Battling Stage 4 breast cancer, Cink has remarked that he will not leave her if necessary or if she is not well. It’s a terribly sad story and we wish the Cink family nothing but our best and pray for Lisa’s recovery.

Fall recap: The inspiration for his play is obvious. After he MC in his first event he rattled off T-15, T-15 and T-10 to close out 2016.

Ken Duke

(Top 125 on 2015-16 money list through Wyndham Championship; will no longer be used moving forward)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 395

395 OWGR: 314

314 2015-16 FEC: 153

153 2016-17 FEC: 169

He’ll turn 47 in January and his best finish in the last three years is 117th. He’s barely 50-50 in playing the weekend over the last two years so maybe he’s not aging like fine wine.

Fall recap: In four events he played, surprise, half of the weekends and T-50 was the best of the bunch.

Steve Marino

(Top 125 on 2015-16 money list through Wyndham Championship; will no longer be used moving forward)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 230

230 OWGR: 334

334 2015-16 FEC: 130

130 2016-17 FEC: 129

Not bad for his first full year on Tour since 2011! He lost in a playoff to Tony Finau in Puerto Rico and found another top 10 at the JDC. Hey, somebody has to be a factor in alternate tournament weeks!

Fall recap: He posted 64 in back-to-back events in consecutive weeks but didn’t have much else to help. He’s a veteran who’s never won and has a long injury history. Careful.

Bud Cauley

(Top 125 on 2015-16 money list through Wyndham Championship; will no longer be used moving forward)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 115

115 OWGR: 318

318 2015-16 FEC: 135

135 2016-17 FEC: 179

His torn labrum is finally healed and he showed flashes of his talent last season with three top 10’s in only 14 events. He’s a former Walker Cup and Palmer Cup player and won on the Web.com Tour in 2014. I like pedigree. I like Cauley.

Fall recap: He was never able to put together a string of rounds together like he did to close out August.

Retief Goosen

(Top 125 on 2015-16 money list through Wyndham Championship; will no longer be used moving forward)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 84

84 OWGR: 239

239 2015-16 FEC: 141

141 2016-17 FEC: NR

He’ll turn 48 in February. He began 2016 making 12 of his first 13 cuts including a streak of 12 before MC at Oakmont. He only played three more events and didn’t qualify for the FEC Playoffs. Weird. Does this mean he can’t go the distance? Too many questions so I’m out.

Fall recap: I don’t expect most 47-year olds to fire up quickly but a pair of MCs on Tour and T-60 at the Nedbank in his native South Africa won’t turn my head either.

Chad Collins

(Top 125 on 2015-16 money list through Wyndham Championship; will no longer be used moving forward)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 446

446 OWGR: 364

364 2015-16 FEC: 136

136 2016-17 FEC: 193

It’s hard to get on board with a guy who hits the top 25 once in almost every nine starts. His best finish the last three years is 120th.

Fall recap: He didn’t take advantage of the lighter fields with MC, T-50 and MC in his three starts.

Morgan Hoffmann

(Top 125 on 2015-16 money list through Wyndham Championship; will no longer be used moving forward)

Golfweek/Sagarin: 355

355 OWGR: 295

295 2015-16 FEC: 133

133 2016-17 FEC: 163

This fella has been driving gamers crazy since he popped onto the scene with three top 10’s his rookie year in 2013. He added to the madness with a pair of top 10’s in the 2014 FEC, including closing 62-63 for solo third at the BMW. He’s gone the wrong direction the last two years.

Fall recap: He pegged it five times and the best he had to show was T-50 while MC three times.

• • •

Non-member money/points

(Non-member who earned equivalent of top 125 in money or FedEx Cup points)

Jon Rahm

Golfweek/Sagarin: 10

10 OWGR: 132

132 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 56

The clue might have been finishing solo fifth at the WMPO when he was still playing at Arizona State. As a non-member he’s made 13 of 15 cuts and has hit the top 25 nine times. NOYNE. I’m having a hard time finding a downside here and his pedigree is off the charts. I would expect a full schedule and would be mildly surprised if he didn’t win. Buying.

Fall recap: He ended a streak of 20-something (I lost count) rounds at par or better with a final round 73 at Mayakoba.

Byeong-Hun An

Golfweek/Sagarin: 57

57 OWGR: 44

44 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 146

The Korean plays all over the globe and is a member of the European Tour as well. He only MC four times is 25 starts in 2016 which reinforces his quality. He qualified for full status as he racked up 10 weekends from 14 tries as a non-member to post just over $925k (112th on the money list). His best finishes in the States were P-2 in New Orleans and a T-9 at WGC-Dell Match Play. He’s only 25 and has won three times internationally in the last three years plus he resides inside the OWGR top 50 so there’s plenty to get behind here.

Fall recap: Quiet performances in the Far East were erased with T-10 and T-13 to close the R2D.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Golfweek/Sagarin: 11

11 OWGR: 33

33 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 53

He’s another that does not want the year 2016 to end as he’s been on fire regardless of where he’s teed it up on the planet. He’s played 26 weekends from 27 tries regardless of international country code. A taste of life playing in the States seemed to agree with him as he finished T-11 at Doral, third at Match Play, fourth at the Shell Houston Open, T-17 at the Masters and T-5 at Wyndham. Hard courses. Easy courses. New courses. Old courses. Hot golf is hot golf. As with Ben An, RCB will be splitting time between both Tours but, as shown in the previous sentence, there’s plenty of value here.

Fall recap: He made the cut in all seven events he entered and only had one finish worse than T-31. He finished second to end the year in Hong Kong for his 10th top 10 of the season.

Soren Kjeldsen

Golfweek/Sagarin: 45

45 OWGR: 47

47 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 154

The Dane made 10 cuts from 12 tries last year and pocketed just over $670k. His pair of top finishes came in two of the four majors as he was T-7 at Augusta and T-9 at Royal Troon. His only other top 25 was T-20 at Memorial. Based on his results, I wouldn’t believe he would be playing a full schedule on Tour so remember this when evaluating him for season-long squads.

Fall recap: Nothing worse than T-40 in six events worldwide and that included a pair of top 10’s and a victory with Thorbjorn Olesen in the ISPS Handa World Cup in Australia.

2016-17 PGA Tour winners

(Fully exempt for the rest of the 2017 season and the next two seasons)

Cody Gribble

Golfweek/Sagarin: 371

371 OWGR: 206

206 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 7

He took full advantage of the new season by finishing T-8 in his first Tour event with a card. His next start saw him close 63-67-65 to book his first win in start No.2. For good measure he pitched in a T-15 at Mayakoba before showing he was human by MC at RSM to wrap up the year. Not bad from a kid who MC in 15 of his 24 starts on the Web.com Tour earlier in the year! He’s banked plenty of points where he can ease his way around this brand-new world and not feel the pressure of his Web.com Tour classmates. Winning this early also will stick him in a few big boy events that will give him an excellent look of what’s needed to make the leap.

Rod Pampling

Golfweek/Sagarin: 114

114 OWGR: 140

140 2015-16 FEC: 195

195 2016-17 FEC: 6

He found his way back to the Tour after posting T-10, T-24 and T-12 in three Web.com Tour events. The 47-year old Aussie shocked the fantasy world when he opened in Las Vegas with 60 to take the first round lead. He entered the week off MC and T-42 so the signs weren’t exactly there. He went on to win as he closed with 65 and now he’s set on Tour until he turns 50. His Australian summer was excellent as well as he posted T-4 at his native Open and T-15 at his native PGA. The fields will toughen up as 2017 rolls on and we’ll be forced to remember that he had only one finish inside T-38 in 18 tries last season. Keep an eye on him in Dallas events.

Pat Perez

Golfweek/Sagarin: 31

31 OWGR: 115

115 2015-16 FEC: 222

222 2016-17 FEC: 3

He only played 11 events early last season before having shoulder surgery. Before his injury, he made 22 of 26 cuts in 2015 and half of those went for top 25’s. Whatever was bothering him caused the drop off. Whatever they fixed WORKED! He decided to start his season in Kuala Lumpur and flashed some signs with a 67 and 68. His next event in his hometown he cranked out four rounds in the 60’s for T-7. Obviously he was inspired by fellow 40-something Pampling so he joined the party by winning in Mexico the following week. Perez is a grinder and knows his way around and should be the most consistent of these winners for 2017.

Mackenzie Hughes

Golfweek/Sagarin: 197

197 OWGR: 113

113 2015-16 FEC: NR

NR 2016-17 FEC: 4

He picked up his first Tour win in his sixth start as a pro. He almost didn’t have a chance as he didn’t have a top 10 on the Web.com Tour until he WON in the penultimate regular season event. He’s now won on the Mackenzie Tour (no relation) in 2013 and both the Web.com Tour and PGA Tour in 2016. I’m not going to sit here and tell you he was on my radar before his victory but he showed some guts outlasting four others in a playoff for his first win. Also, he was forced to sleep on a playoff as darkness pushed the finish to Monday morning. Oh, opening with 61 that week didn’t hurt either! His lack of experience will be quenched throughout 2017 but I’m not confident of him keeping up just yet.

FedEx Cup Nos. 126-150

(Limited starts based on field sizes and commitments from the players in the previous categories; reshuffled the same time as the Web.com Tour reshuffle category)

Matt Jones

Golfweek/Sagarin: 266

266 OWGR: 128

128 2015-16 FEC: 126

126 2016-17 FEC: 102

After making between $1.7 and almost $2 million from 2013-15, the Aussie missed out on full privileges by one spot. Pro gamers will tell you this rotation happens about every four years and it is hardly a surprise.

Fall recap: He skipped playing the Australian summer events to stay in the States. He played three events and his only weekend was T-15 in Las Vegas.

Bronson Burgoon

Golfweek/Sagarin: 227

227 OWGR: 432

432 2015-16 FEC: 131

131 2016-17 FEC: 102

His first try on Tour saw him make 16 cuts from 27 attempts so he gained plenty of weekend experience. If he’s going to stay up he’ll need to turn seven top 25s into a few top 10s (zero).

Fall recap: He didn’t make an appearance in the fall so he should be refreshed whenever he returns.

Chris Stroud

Golfweek/Sagarin: 162

162 OWGR: 256

256 2015-16 FEC: 134

134 2016-17 FEC: 93

He peaked with $1.8 million and change in 2014 but followed that season with finishes of 116th and 134th in the next two. He’s never won in 275 starts and only has three podium finishes, all of them coming in 2013 and 2014.

Fall recap: A very solid start as he picked up two weekends from three tries highlighted by T-13 at RSM.

Steve Wheatcroft

Golfweek/Sagarin: 122

122 OWGR: 374

374 2015-16 FEC: 137

137 2016-17 FEC: 134

His best Tour season was 2015 where he finished T-2 at Career Builder leading to almost $1 million in earnings. He’s never kept his card in consecutive years based on FEC points. His wife delivered their second child during the Hurricane last fall so you can understand why he was distracted late in the season.

Fall recap: he picked up two checks from both events (T-29, T-45) he played and he’ll play every event he can down the road.

Tyler Aldridge

Golfweek/Sagarin: 358

358 OWGR: 446

446 2015-16 FEC: 140

140 2016-17 FEC: 172

He played in 14 of 28 weekends that he entered and found the top 25 four times after winning on the Web.com Tour in 2015. The Idaho native is 32 and has been around the block but will need to find a way into the top 10 once or twice this season to stay up.

Fall recap: MC and T-45 in two starts.

Stuart Appleby

Golfweek/Sagarin: 152

152 OWGR: 445

445 2015-16 FEC: 143

143 2016-17 FEC: 212

He’s been in and out of injuries and has only cashed over $1 million once in the last six years. He’ll turn 46 in May.

Fall recap: He finished 74th at SFC, WD in Las Vegas and MC on Sea Island.

Tom Hoge

Golfweek/Sagarin: 467

467 OWGR: 392

392 2015-16 FEC: 144

144 2016-17 FEC: NR

He finished No. 132 in 2015 and No. 144 last year. The positive is he has made 29 cuts in 52 tries and has four top 10’s. The downside is that he has only added three other top 25’s, hence the struggle.

Fall recap: He MC in both tries.

Hiroshi Iwata

Golfweek/Sagarin: 361

361 OWGR: 270

270 2015-16 FEC: 146

146 2016-17 FEC: 67

This was the first year in three that he didn’t win worldwide. He also MC 18 times in calendar 2016 after MC 18 times the previous three seasons combined. He’s posted a pair of top five finishes in the last 11 months on Tour but in two different seasons.

Fall recap: T-5 at SFC, MC in Las Vegas plus T-36 at RSM.

Sam Saunders

Golfweek/Sagarin: 362

362 OWGR: 403

403 2015-16 FEC: 148

148 2016-17 FEC: 189

He was the face of the Palmer family as The King, his grandfather Arnold Palmer, passed away this summer. He’s either going to have the greatest season of his career or is going to be distracted, in a good way, by telling stories about his grandfather each week at every Tour stop. I hope it’s both!

Fall recap: MC and T-57 in two tries.

Greg Owen

Golfweek/Sagarin: 307

307 OWGR: 243

243 2015-16 FEC: 150

150 2016-17 FEC: 51

He keeps finding a way to keep status whether it’s hitting the top 125 or making inroads on the Web.com Tour. Even with a solo second in Memphis in 2015 he couldn’t crack the top 100. He’s only finished inside the top 100 twice since the FEC began in 2007 and his best finish is 77. He turns 45 in February.

Fall recap: T-2 at SFC was backed up by MC and MC so he couldn’t take advantage of the momentum. It also magnifies that a T-2 in an opposite field event doesn’t pay what T-2 in a normal event would pay.