Jason Dufner defends Grayson Allen ... by admitting he once tripped a friend to win a race

Sports can get contentious pretty quickly. But the Grayson Allen situation has been a difficult one to navigate.
The Duke guard has an alarming history of tripping opponents, and has been suspended indefinitely by the Blue Devils after his latest such incident Wednesday against Elon.
Was this punishment justified or is it an overreaction? Jason Dufner, who owns an elite Twitter account among pro golfers, gave the public his take in a completely serious but also hilarious way: Relaying a time he tripped somebody to win.
Now picture Jason Dufner doing that. How could you not chuckle?
Dufner was far from done on the Allen point, going on an extended Twitter rant about the situation.
But yeah yeah, back to that race. What happened afterward? Did Dufner’s trip at least prove effective and give him a win? Would he do it again if given a second chance? Thankfully, Dufner clarified.
Watch out competitors, Jason Dufner is craftier than he seems.
