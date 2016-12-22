Jason Dufner defends Grayson Allen ... by admitting he once tripped a friend to win a race

Sports can get contentious pretty quickly. But the Grayson Allen situation has been a difficult one to navigate.

The Duke guard has an alarming history of tripping opponents, and has been suspended indefinitely by the Blue Devils after his latest such incident Wednesday against Elon.

Was this punishment justified or is it an overreaction? Jason Dufner, who owns an elite Twitter account among pro golfers, gave the public his take in a completely serious but also hilarious way: Relaying a time he tripped somebody to win.

I once tripped a friend in a foot race intentionally, so I could win the race. I apologized, we moved on with life. No counseling needed🏃🏻 — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

Now picture Jason Dufner doing that. How could you not chuckle?

Dufner was far from done on the Allen point, going on an extended Twitter rant about the situation.

Seems like the magic number is "3", for when u need counseling and suspensions for poor decisions and actions.. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

He committed a foul, fine with the technical foul, even ejection from the game.. beyond that is a bit much in my opinion. #theend — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

"Competitive disorder"…. sign me up.. I hate losing and I lose like 99% of the time at what I do..I probably need serious counseling. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

And I doubt he is trying to hurt anybody, he got beat on the play, stuck his leg out to stop the guy from scoring.. "competitive disorder" — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

And for those of you saying he should grow up… would love to see a snapshot of your choices and actions when you were 21 years old. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

But yeah yeah, back to that race. What happened afterward? Did Dufner’s trip at least prove effective and give him a win? Would he do it again if given a second chance? Thankfully, Dufner clarified.

No the race wasn't official or organized, yes I won the race, yes we are still friends, yes I would trip him again if I thought I would lose — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

Watch out competitors, Jason Dufner is craftier than he seems.