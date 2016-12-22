VIDEO: Michael Jordan's golf swing looks really weird

He may be the G.O.A.T. in basketball, but Michael Jordan has had one passion in retirement: golf.

To describe the 53-year-old as an avid golfer would be a gross understatement. And he’s reportedly closing in on building his own golf course in Florida.

But apparently his swing could use some work. Jordan is a near-scratch golfer and has always seemed to have a solid motion. That is until recently apparently, as this video, courtesy of the Bryan Bros trick shot team’s Instagram, shows.

GOAT sighting 👀 A video posted by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:30am PST

Umm… what was that? Kind of reminds us a bit of Ryan Moore but even more peculiar, with a Charles Barkley bent to it.

Well, to each his own we guess, and we can’t say it enough times, ugly swings can be highly productive. But still, MJ: You OK, buddy?