Number crunching: Carl Pettersson's down year not caused by anchoring ban

(This is the fifth in a 10-part series examining some of the notable movers up and down in the 2016 Golfweek/Sagarin Ratings.)

RANKING/MOVEMENT: -723 (No. 93 to 816)

Why the fall? In a word, Pettersson struggled mightily with his driving, and eventually that would lead to bigger issues across his entire game. A sound ballstriker and consistent performer on the PGA Tour since his rookie season in 2003, Pettersson went without a top 10 for the first time in his 14 seasons and made only five cuts in 22 starts. It was the first time that he’d fail to make at least 15 cuts in a season.

It was rough year that he’d like to forget.

“You never want to be there (struggling),” said Pettersson, a Swede who has resided in North Carolina since his playing days at N.C. State. “The game came pretty easy to me for a lot of years out here. It’s harder. I’m getting older, and there are a bunch of young guys out here, but I still enjoy working at it.”

Pettersson, 39, was one of many players on Tour who had to transition out of anchoring a long putter at the start of 2016. But putting wasn’t his obstacle. He’d started losing the driver toward the end of 2015 and it carried over into the new year.

“I lost my swing,” he said. “My whole swing, really. I was hitting out-of-play bad shots. So I took some time off and started working at it, and it’s starting to get better.”

Pettersson, 39, didn’t make enough cuts to filter into the Tour’s various statistical rankings, but he hit only 47.51 percent of his fairways in 2015-16 and 56.35 percent of his greens in regulation. Compare that with two years earlier, when the five-time winner on Tour hit 58 percent of his fairways and 66.67 percent of his greens. His scoring average last season (73.249) was nearly three shots higher than it was in 2014.

Having lost his card, Pettersson will use a one-time exemption for being in the top 50 in career earnings to compete this season.

“You play this game long enough, and it’s going to break down at some point. I’m trying to hit one shape for now, almost like a cut, or a cut-feeling to me, even if it goes pretty straight. I’m trying to get the ball in play, and then go from there.”