Phil Mickelson commits to Farmers Insurance Open after hernia surgeries

Phil Mickelson may still be on the mend from two hernia surgeries, but it appears his timeline for return may not be so delayed after all.

The 46-year-old committed to the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday night, setting up the Jan. 26-29 tournament at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., as his likely PGA Tour return.

Mickelson originally had hernia surgery on Oct. 19 and appeared he would return to the PGA Tour for the CareerBuilder Challenge, which takes place from Jan. 19-22 in Palm Desert, Calif. But a second hernia surgery in December dampened that possibility, with Mickelson only likely to show up for the week in his role as tournament ambassador.

In fact, with no timetable for return, Mickelson’s early-season schedule looked like it could be in jeopardy.

But as it turns out, Mickelson, at most, will be a week behind schedule. If his PGA tour debut when the calendar turns to 2017 does occur at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson will commence his season at an event he’s won three times (1993, 2000 and 2001).

The Farmers Insurance Open is also a hometown event for Mickelson, who will be up against a tough slate that already includes Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker.