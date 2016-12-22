USC lands another 14-year-old - Shane Ffrench - for 2020 class

When it comes to golf, Shane Ffrench has good role models.

The 14-year-old Ffrench is from San Diego and practices and plays with Gunn Yang and Alberto Martinez at his home club, The Grand Golf Club. Yang, a senior at San Diego State, won the 2014 U.S. Amateur, and Alberto Sanchez, who played in the 2012 U.S. Open and graduated from Arizona State last spring.

“Both have had a very positive impact on my game,” Ffrench told Golfweek. “They have been playing a lot longer than I have, so they are able to help me learn how to deal with pressure situations.”

What Ffrench learns now will help him down the road in college at USC. The Cathedral Catholic freshman verbally committed to the Trojans on Dec. 8. (He was joined in USC’s 2020 recruiting class three days later by Ethan Chung.)

Ffrench chose USC over Pepperdine, San Diego Sate, Texas, Duke, Florida and Arizona State. He took visits to the first three schools.

“I was born into a Trojan family and I really like both Coach (Chris) Zambri and Coach (Justin) Silverstein,” Ffrench said. “I think Coach Zambri does all he can in order help out his players. He played professionally and I think that helps because he knows not only what works but what doesn’t work.”

Ffrench said he also chose USC because he would be close to his swing instructor, Greg Cassagrande, as well as his family.

Ffrench’s highlight this year include a sixth-place finish at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships and a T-8 finish at the AJGA Junior All-Star at Diablo Grande.