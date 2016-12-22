The Golf Year In Remembrance: Those We Lost in 2016

Arnold Palmer was indeed a sports icon, golf’s most beloved figure. The King. He will be remembered as such in legacy. For those who knew him personally and the adoring fans who somehow felt they did too, he’ll be remembered more like an old friend, one they simply called Arnie.

Arnie will be missed, as will with several other golf figures who died this year.

Here’s a look at those we lost in 2016.

Gary Planos, former PGA Tour tournament director: 1953-2016

Pedro Ramseyer, former caddie for Seve Ballesteros: 1956-2016

Steve Hershey, former USA Today golf writer: 1938-2016