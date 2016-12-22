The Golf Year In Remembrance: Those We Lost in 2016

Arnold Palmer was indeed a sports icon, golf’s most beloved figure. The King. He will be remembered as such in legacy. For those who knew him personally and the adoring fans who somehow felt they did too, he’ll be remembered more like an old friend, one they simply called Arnie.
Arnie will be missed, as will with several other golf figures who died this year.
Here’s a look at those we lost in 2016.
Arnold Palmer: 1929-2016
Peggy Kirk Bell, player/instructor: 1921-2016
Christy O’Connor Jr., player: 1948-2016
Dawn Coe-Jones, player: 1960-2016
Barbara Romack, 1954 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion: 1932-2016
Bob Cupp, architect/author: 1939-2016
Griffin Clark, St. Leo University golfer: 1995-2016
Max Zechmann, LPGA caddie: 1960-2016
