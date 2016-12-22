Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

The Golf Year In Remembrance: Those We Lost in 2016

Arnold Palmer grins as he answers Jack Nicklaus' complaint about Merion Golf Club, site of the 1971 U.S. Open. Palmer spoke about pin placements great and Nicklaus' group.

The Golf Year In Remembrance: Those We Lost in 2016

PGA Tour

The Golf Year In Remembrance: Those We Lost in 2016

Arnold Palmer was indeed a sports icon, golf’s most beloved figure. The King. He will be remembered as such in legacy. For those who knew him personally and the adoring fans who somehow felt they did too, he’ll be remembered more like an old friend, one they simply called Arnie.

Arnie will be missed, as will with several other golf figures who died this year.

Here’s a look at those we lost in 2016.

Arnold Palmer gave folks a sneak peek Sept. 29 of his renovated Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla.

Arnold Palmer: 1929-2016

Rollins College has hosted a women's tournament with Peggy Kirk Bell's name on it since 1977.

Peggy Kirk Bell, player/instructor: 1921-2016

Christy O’Connor celebrates victory in the 2000 British Senior Open at the Royal County Down Golf Club.

Christy O’Connor Jr., player: 1948-2016

Dawn Coe-Jones, shown in 2005

Dawn Coe-Jones, player: 1960-2016

LPGA Pioneer Barbara Romack speaks during a dinner at the RR Donnelley Founders Cup.

Barbara Romack, 1954 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion: 1932-2016

Bob Cupp

Bob Cupp, architect/author: 1939-2016

Griffin Clark

Griffin Clark, St. Leo University golfer: 1995-2016

Anne-Lise Caudal's caddie, Max Zechmann (seen at far right), passed away after an apparent heart attack Wednesday. (Associated Press)

Max Zechmann, LPGA caddie: 1960-2016

Ken Carpenter, former Golfweek managing editor, died Aug. 28.

Ken Carpenter, former managing editor, Golfweek: 1956-2016

Gary Planos, former PGA Tour tournament director: 1953-2016

Pedro Ramseyer, former caddie for Seve Ballesteros: 1956-2016

Steve Hershey, former USA Today golf writer: 1938-2016

, , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home