‘Twas the (third) night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring … well, except for Mac Daddy Santa!

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

We’re not sure of the story behind this Woods family Christmas tradition, but apparently Charlie and Sam love it – so we love it, too. Really, though, it’s just good to see Tiger back and having fun.

We just have one request, Tiger: can we get a video of Mac Daddy Santa wishing everyone a happy holidays?

Oh, and go Raiders!