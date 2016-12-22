Tiger Woods will reportedly play golf with Donald Trump on Friday

There may not be more power in golf at any time in one place than at Trump International Golf Club on Friday.

As a source tells Golf Digest, president-elect Donald Trump and Tiger Woods will be teeing it up at the West Palm Beach, Fla., club Friday as the holiday season approaches.

That’s quite a power pair. As Golf Digest notes, the source indicated that Trump and Woods will play alongside two Trump International members. We’re guessing those two anonymous members are pretty excited.

Woods has played golf with a president before, teeing it up with Barack Obama in 2013 at The Floridian in Palm City, Fla. The 14-time major champion also recently returned to the competitive game, garnering a promising, if messy, 15th-place finish at the 18-man Hero World Challenge.

Woods and Trump have crossed paths in the past, like when the president-elect awarded Woods the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship winner’s trophy at Trump Doral. Woods is also designing a course in Dubai to be named Trump World Golf Club Dubai.

But the 40-year-old did lay a sly but pretty significant burn on Trump when Woods went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October.

We guess when it comes to one of golf’s greatest players, Trump can take a little ribbing. If they do indeed make it out to the links, remember Mr. President-elect, Woods may still be a bit rusty, but whatever strokes he’s offering, it’d be wise to take them.