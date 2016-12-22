Virginia's Danny Walker wins South Beach International Amateur

Virginia junior Danny Walker fired a closing 4-under 67 Thursday at Miami Beach (Fla.) Golf Club to win the South Beach International Amateur.

Walker started the day three shots back of Northwestern sophomore Ryan Lumsden, but the Scotland native shot 5-over 76 to fall back to T-11. Instead, it was incoming LSU freshman Philip Barbaree providing the biggest challenge to Walker.

Barbaree, who will begin his college career for the Tigers this spring, began the final round two shots off the lead before playing his first 11 holes in 1 over. But Barbaree eagled the par-5 12th hole to get himself back into contention. He bogeyed No. 13, but birdies at Nos. 15 and 17 gave the Shreveport, La., native a chance to win at the end.

Walker, fourth on the Cavaliers team in scoring average this fall (71.83), didn’t make a bogey in his last two rounds. (He also made an ace Wednesday on the par-3 ninth.) In the final round, Walker made four birdies, his last coming at the par-3 14th.

Barbaree gave himself a 60-foot birdie look at the par-4 18th hole, but missed the try and settled for par – and second place at 12 under, one shot behind Walker, who finished at 13 under.

Florida State signee John Pak tied for third at 11 under with Auburn sophomore Graysen Huff. Defending champion Jorge Garcia, a sophomore at Florida, tied for fifth at 10 under with West Florida sophomore Jacob Huizinga.

Huizinga’s college teammate Chandler Blanchet, who held a share of the lead at one point Thursday, shot a closing 73 and finished T-7 along with Washington sophomore Carl Yuan.