Fantasy golf: 2017 PGA Tour preview (Nos. 76-125)

As the calendar gets ready to flip to 2017 and fantasy-golf leagues begin, Golfweek fantasy expert Mike Glasscott takes a look at every player with PGA Tour eligibility, touching on player history, form and formats.

Player are ranked how they appear categorically on PGATour.com for 2016-17.

If you have questions, comments or thoughts, feel free to email Glasscott at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.

In this edition, Glasscott highlights Nos. 76-125:

• • •

76. Steve Stricker

Golfweek/Sagarin: 33

33 Official World Golf Ranking: 93

93 2015-16 FedEx Cup (regular season): 98

98 2016-17 FedEx Cup: NR

He’ll turn 50 in February and only played the minimum this year which included two FEC Playoff events. With the Presidents Cup happening this year, I believe he’ll have too many distractions to stay focused so I’m out for long-term investment.

Fall recap: Only event he played was the FT Shootout with his ‘Sconsin cheese head buddy, Jerry Kelly.

• • •

77. Martin Laird

Golfweek/Sagarin: 51

51 OWGR: 142

142 2015-16 FEC: 89

89 2016-17 FEC: 33

Veteran player but he hasn’t finished better than 89th the last three regular seasons. He hits it a mile and can make some birdies as we’ve seen him do at Montreux and TPC San Antonio.

Fall recap: All 12 rounds were 71 or better and nine of those were in the 60’s. He finished T-8 in Napa Valley, T-27 in Las Vegas and T-13 at Mayakoba to get off to a flying start.

• • •

78. Johnson Wagner

Golfweek/Sagarin: 179

179 OWGR: 166

166 2015-16 FEC: 92

92 2016-17 FEC: 42

Nothing better than 87th the last four years in the FEC doesn’t inspire gamers. His best haul of top 10’s, four, came in 2012.

Fall recap: Lured gamers in with his T-3 at Silverado to kick off the new season and backed it up with a trio of MCs to end the season. Yep.

• • •

79. Colt Knost

Golfweek/Sagarin: 111

111 OWGR: 138

138 2015-16 FEC: 54

54 2016-17 FEC: 205

Led the Tour in fairways hit last year. Top 10 in fairways and top 30 in putting the last two years connects the dots to his two best seasons on Tour. He trimmed his MCs from 11 to six and finished third twice. Top 50.

Fall recap: WD, MC and T-72 continued a very quiet end to 2016.

• • •

80. Scott Brown

Golfweek/Sagarin: 127

127 OWGR: 211

211 2015-16 FEC: 81

81 2016-17 FEC: 188

2015 was the only year he finished inside the top 100 in scoring. The upside is that he’s won before and plays a ton so he should keep his card. He’s only posted one finish inside the FEC top 75 in five years as a pro (53).

Fall recap: A rib injury saw him WD before the RSM and could possibly explain MC at and T-55 the two previous weeks? The injury had to be sufficient as his record at RSM is TIGHT over the years. Stay tuned.

• • •

81. Chez Reavie

Golfweek/Sagarin: 72

72 OWGR: 139

139 2015-16 FEC: 86

86 2016-17 FEC: 28

He claimed his only victory his rookie year plus only has one other podium finish. He’s a decent ball-striker who struggles with the putter but he’s now healthy and should keep his card comfortably.

Fall recap: An excellent start to the new season featured four weekends from four played, including T-4 at Mayakoba, T-22 at Safeway and T-24 in Las Vegas. He also posted rounds of 61 and 63. Eyes open.

• • •

82. Patton Kizzire

Golfweek/Sagarin: 93

93 OWGR: 90

90 2015-16 FEC: 58

58 2016-17 FEC: 13

The 2015 Web.com Tour money leader wasted no time getting his card on Tour with T-2 and T-4 in his first two starts with a Tour card. His last top 25 was Quail Hollow in early spring as he cooled off. Super putter will need to find some more fairways and greens. #GrowingPains. Top 125.

Fall recap: Washed. Rinsed. Repeated. This fall his first event was solo second at Silverado to kick off the season. He followed that up with three consecutive MCs.

• • •

83. Alex Cejka

Golfweek/Sagarin: 90

90 OWGR: 157

157 2015-16 FEC: 59

59 2016-17 FEC: 90

His season ended on a disappointing note as he WD from his final three events with a back issue. The shame of it was he was having a career year in part to his very solid ball striking. Did I mention that he’ll be 46 in December? The last two years are the only two he’s ever been inside the top 100 after the regular season. #RenaissanceMan.

Fall recap: He returned to the new season with a T-29 and T-27 before MC in Mexico. His health seems to be fine as he traveled to Australia to play in the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf.

• • •

84. Webb Simpson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 40

40 OWGR: 81

81 2015-16 FEC: 78

78 2016-17 FEC: 69

Dumping the anchored putter a year early couldn’t even stop the bleeding as Simpson fell from 34 to 174 in SGP. He was worse this year as he checked in at 177. He’s the ultimate flier because his ball-striking numbers are THAT stout.

Fall recap: He saw the weekend in the final three events of four that he played. He gave gamers flashbacks to the good ol’ days with opening rounds of 65-65 at Mayakoba. Gamers were then treated to reality as his 74 on Sunday took him from T-5 to T-24.

• • •

85. Adam Hadwin

Golfweek/Sagarin: 42

42 OWGR: 191

191 2015-16 FEC: 84

84 2016-17 FEC: 38

The numbers have been trending in the right direction across the board and I’m always looking to jump on before a break-out season. He plays a big number of events and is very steady in most facets of his game. I’m buying as the next step should be inside the top 75.

Fall recap: After MC at Safeway he rattled off T-21, T-27 and T-10 in his next three starts to build an excellent base for 2017. I dig it.

• • •

86. Jim Furyk

Golfweek/Sagarin: 31

31 OWGR: 37

37 2015-16 FEC: 94

94 2016-17 FEC: 63

His bounce-back from a wrist injury to make the Playoffs was highlighted by T-2 at Oakmont, 58 at the Travelers and T-10 at Wyndham. With proper winter prep I believe he’ll easily return to the top 30. He’s one of the few I’ll endorse at an elevated age because his game tee-to-green is way past solid.

Fall recap: He played the final two events of the fall and missed the five-man playoff at RSM by one shot. He usually makes his return/debut at Pebble Beach so be patient!

• • •

87. Russell Henley

Golfweek/Sagarin: 134

134 OWGR: 115

115 2015-16 FEC: 83

83 2016-17 FEC: 40

After racking up over $2 million in each of his first three seasons he bottomed to $1.2 million last year. He tied his season best in top 10’s with four and also tied his most MC with 12. I’m expecting a tasty bounce back season and he could be a steal at this price.

Fall recap: After shaking off the rust with MC at Safeway he cranked out T-14, T-24 and T-10 to finish with a flurry. He’ll kick off January as a past champion at Sony where he holds the tournament record from his rookie year.

• • •

88. John Senden

Golfweek/Sagarin: 105

105 OWGR: 141

141 2015-16 FEC: 99

99 2016-17 FEC: 109

He only found the top 10 once last year, his worst output since his rookie year in 2002. His 12 MCs were also his most since 2002. Top 125 as he has enough nous to find a way to keep his card.

Fall recap: The good news is he made four cuts worldwide to end the season but nothing registered better than T-31, including a start in his native Australian Open.

• • •

89. Bryce Molder

Golfweek/Sagarin: 150

150 OWGR: 178

178 2015-16 FEC: 79

79 2016-17 FEC: 186

Best year since 2011 with cash and top 10’s. Thrives on shorter tracks and is a superb putter. Ride that putter once it gets hot! Top 100.

Fall recap: A trio of MC and a closing T-54 doesn’t bode well but he made almost all of his money last season March through May.

• • •

90. Freddie Jacobson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 129

129 OWGR: 120

120 2015-16 FEC: 67

67 2016-17 FEC: NR

Almost 300 career starts so plenty of experience will be his advantage. The only time he landed inside the top 50 was 2011, the year of his only win. His putter is his best friend and will be yours as well if you choose. He only posted one top 25 after PRO in March.

Fall recap: Last time we saw the Swede was MC-MC to open the FEC Playoffs. If anything, he’ll be well rested to start the new year and did post his best finishes last year on the West Coast swing.

• • •

91. K.J. Choi

Golfweek/Sagarin: 192

192 OWGR: 160

160 2015-16 FEC: 70

70 2016-17 FEC: 207

Two top 10s in four weeks on the West Coast accounted for a massive chunk of his earnings last year. He hasn’t had more than two top 10s since 2011, also the last season that he won. He’s 46 but still can find a few fairways and hole a few putts. Top 125.

Fall recap: Not many highlights in three Tour starts (MC, MC and 75th) but he did finish seventh in his own tournament in South Korea.

• • •

92. Danny Lee

Golfweek/Sagarin: 109

109 OWGR: 67

67 2015-16 FEC: 71

71 2016-17 FEC: 156

I don’t think many gamers expected him to back up his 2015 season of $4 million last year. This year, the Presidents Cup returns and so should the carrot of playing international team golf. He’s shown plenty of class and is only 26 so I’m back on board, especially with this value.

Fall recap: His fall should cause him to fall in the eyes of most gamers. I think he’s massive risk-reward but the Presidents Cup is back and so is his chance to defend at The Greenbrier after it was cancelled last summer.

• • •

93. Danny Willett

Golfweek/Sagarin: 77

77 OWGR: 11

11 2015-16 FEC: 75

75 2016-17 FEC: 204

He banked a five-year Tour exemption after his Masters win that will set him up to play at least the minimum. Look for him in the big boy events (four WGCs, four majors, The Players), yet he’ll need a few more to hit the 15 starts required. His Ryder Cup incident with his brother isn’t going to generate much love outside the gates of Augusta on Tour so I’ll be shocked if he plays any more than what’s required.

Fall recap: Jet-set with the rest of his European Tour mates to all corners of the world but pulled out of the ISPS Handa World Cup with a back issue. Chris Wood took his place but did not take his partner, Lee Westwood, and more controversy surrounded Willett. Being a first-time major champion and first-time Masters champion will intensify the scrutiny where ever he goes. I’m not going with him.

• • •

94. Spencer Levin

Golfweek/Sagarin: 190

190 OWGR: 229

229 2015-16 FEC: 80

80 2016-17 FEC: 148

He’s started over 30 times the last two seasons and it looks like his wrist injury is well behind him. He’s also a dad for the first time as his wife gave birth during the week of the Wyndham. In his only two playoff attempts, Levin finished MC and T-57.

Fall recap: He played every event possible to open the new season, which is NOT surprising. He ended up making four cuts but posted nothing better than 50th. The Sacramento native will need to take advantage of the West Coast Swing to get his season started.

• • •

94. John Huh

Golfweek/Sagarin: 87

87 OWGR: 225

225 2015-16 FEC: 111

111 2016-17 FEC: 36

Nothing better than 99th in the regular season the last three years but he has no problem hitting fairways. It’s the rest of the clubs in his bag that makes gamers hold their breath. His best years on Tour were his first two in 2012, 2013. Top 100.

Fall recap: He racked up five weekends from five events to run his streak of made cuts to nine. All of his finishes were T-39 or better and included T-10 in Las Vegas as the best of the bunch. He’s another California player who should take this momentum into the first part of next year.

• • •

96. Sung Kang

Golfweek/Sagarin: 219

219 OWGR: 193

193 2015-16 FEC: 122

122 2016-17 FEC: 85

Interesting to note his some of his best finishes were at Riviera, PGA National, Pebble Beach, Oakmont and Bethpage Black. He shot 64 on Sunday at Bethpage Black to make it to the DBC. Interesting but inconsistent. Top 125.

Fall recap: T-21 and T-33 were the highlights of the five events he entered but they were the only cuts made. This will be his fourth tour of duty on the big boy circuit and that should help.

• • •

97. Jason Bohn

Golfweek/Sagarin: 243

243 OWGR: 193

193 2015-16 FEC: 77

77 2016-17 FEC: 122

Started the new season on fire but limped home with nothing inside the top 25 in calendar 2016. He’s found a away to a runner up finish five consecutive years in a row but only had three top 25s last year. Difficult to endorse.

Fall recap: He played the weekend in four of five efforts but T-35 ending up the best of bunch. Last season, he hit the top 10 three times during this stretch to make his loot.

• • •

98. Tyrone van Aswegen

Golfweek/Sagarin: 174

174 OWGR: 234

234 2015-16 FEC: 104

104 2016-17 FEC: 59

He caught gamers eyes as he doubled his best Tour season with slightly over $1 million. This was the first year in four that he didn’t have to earn his card through the Web.com Tour Finals. Found a way through as he racked up 23 weekends from 31 starts. Top 100.

Fall recap: He found the top 10 (T-7, CIMB) in his second event of the new season, half of the amount to top 10s as he had last year. He MC in three of his other four starts.

• • •

99. Vijay Singh

Golfweek/Sagarin: 186

186 OWGR: 184

184 2015-16 FEC: 97

97 2016-17 FEC: 145

Too many misses and not enough hits. He’ll keep his card but he still can’t putt. He’s 54 in February and he’s not Sam Snead. All yours.

Fall recap: T-21 in Fiji in a limited field doesn’t provide any encouragement. He’s a life member that will shine once a year on a course where putting will not matter! He was second at Congressional last year if you need further proof!

• • •

100. Derek Fathauer

Golfweek/Sagarin: 102

102 OWGR: 181

181 2015-16 FEC: 118

118 2016-17 FEC: 21

Very good putter and that’s about it. Barely snuck in last year and was 169th the year before that. Top 175.

Fall recap: T-15, T-3 and T-36 to kick off the new season will be way past encouraging. Sitting at more than $525k, it’s not going to take much more to get him into the save zone with essentially 40 events to go. Guys can either free it up or enjoy their current status so this will be new territory for Fathauer. Interesting.

• • •

101. Blayne Barber

Golfweek/Sagarin: 122

122 OWGR: 209

209 2015-16 FEC: 112

112 2016-17 FEC: 29

He found his best finish (T-3) in his second year on Tour at the Honda and didn’t miss a cut in his final eight starts of the year with a new baby in tow. Top 125.

Fall recap: Ended with a bang as he was one of the five in the playoff at the RSM to notch his best finish ever on Tour. He’s already past the halfway mark to his best haul having played just four events.

• • •

102. Shane Lowry

Golfweek/Sagarin: 89

89 OWGR: 42

42 2015-16 FEC: 87

87 2016-17 FEC: 111

Reports say he won’t move to the U.S. full time so he’ll be in that 15-18 events range. Similar to Willett after his big performance the Masters, Lowry struggled after not being able to hold his 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open. It ended up being only one of his two top 10’s in 21 events worldwide. His value is he’s in all of the majors and WGCs if his OWGR holds steady.

Fall recap: Opted out of the FEC Playoffs but he couldn’t play his way onto the Ryder Cup team. He popped three top 25’s in four starts around the globe and made the cut in all of them.

• • •

103. Keegan Bradley

Golfweek/Sagarin: 64

64 OWGR: 98

98 2015-16 FEC: 106

106 2016-17 FEC: 15

Maybe his impending nuptials will de-ice his putter! He’s regressed every year since 2012 in putting and FEC points. You’re on your own as he missed 11 of 26 cuts last year. It’s hard to believe him and Hunter Mahan were on the Ryder Cup team in 2014.

Fall recap: FANTASTIC opening four events should entice gamers of all levels as he hit the top 10 twice and posted nothing worse than T-22. He tied the knot with plenty of ducats in the bank and obviously should be in a great place mentally. He’s young enough to rebound and his results have proven he’s not too far off. Re-evaluated.

• • •

104. Peter Malnati

Golfweek/Sagarin: 565

565 OWGR: 325

325 2015-16 FEC: 93

93 2016-17 FEC: 139

His win last season means he’s exempt for this year and next. Outside of his putter, there’s not much to brag on. Use him on courses with big fairways and big greens as he’ll need both to have any chances at birdie. He MC in 23 of 33 events in 2016.

Fall recap: Saw a streak of six in a row playing the weekend fizzle with three MCs to end the year. Nothing in that streak of six was better than T-35.

• • •

105. Robert Streb

Golfweek/Sagarin: 143

143 OWGR: 95

95 2015-16 FEC: 95

95 2016-17 FEC: 115

He MC more times last year than he did in the previous two seasons combined. His one top 10 (T-7, PGA) was exactly EIGHT LESS than he chalked up in 2015. If anyone has seen Streb, please return him to the pro shop and tell him gamers missed him last year. Top 125.

Fall recap: Made three of four cuts but nothing better than T-36.

• • •

106. Lucas Glover

Golfweek/Sagarin: 62

62 OWGR: 178

178 2015-16 FEC: 96

96 2016-17 FEC: 16

For less than a million, I’ll take a flier on the guy who led the Tour in GIR. He was also 40th in scoring and his putting improved. Buying. Top 75.

Fall recap: With a pair of top five finishes in four events the powerful ball-striker showed me no signs of reevaluating my end-of-season thoughts.

• • •

107. Jonas Blixt

Golfweek/Sagarin: 200

200 OWGR: 222

222 2015-16 FEC: 100

100 2016-17 FEC: 177

He hasn’t finished inside the top 100 in scoring since 2012. After winning in his first two seasons on Tour he has four top 10’s in his next three. Super putter but he isn’t in enough weekend battles to interest me. His last finish inside the top 35 was The Players. Top 125.

Fall recap: Missed three from four starts with T-48.

• • •

108. Brett Stegmaier

Golfweek/Sagarin: 184

184 OWGR: 258

258 2015-16 FEC: 101

101 2016-17 FEC: 83

The last time we saw him he WD after nine holes at The Barclays with a wrist injury. He finished T-5 the week before at Wyndham so it must have been serious to leave that momentum behind. He’ll have a full year of experience to rely on in the coming season. Top 150.

Fall recap: His injury healed during the six week break as he played five times from six events in the fall. He made four cuts and his best two finishes were the last two (T-35, T-21) so that’s a relief to him and his investors.

• • •

109. Robert Garrigus

Golfweek/Sagarin: 61

61 OWGR: 227

227 2015-16 FEC: 102

102 2016-17 FEC: 76

Safe, long-term play because his iron play is that good. The rest of it will determine how much more than $1 million he will pocket. Showed off flashes of consistency with 14 of 21 cuts made but he hasn’t finished better than 91st in four years in the FEC regular season. Top 125.

Fall recap: Very steady with three T-35 or better from four starts which is a fitting close to his 2016.

• • •

110. Zac Blair

Golfweek/Sagarin: 211

211 OWGR: 268

268 2015-16 FEC: 103

103 2016-17 FEC: 94

Sophomore season saw him collect his first podium but his overall consistency fell off in terms of top 25s. He’s played 30 or more events his first two years and there’s value in that. He will excel on courses where a decent tee ball is rewarded and those with big greens as he’s a plus putter.

Fall recap: Gave it a go at the Alfred Dunhill Links across the pond and then played five of six on Tour. T-26 was the highlight of his four made cuts from those five events.

• • •

111. Francesco Molinari

Golfweek/Sagarin: 16

16 OWGR: 32

32 2015-16 FEC: 105

105 2016-17 FEC: 25

Free money in salary cap formats as he makes plenty of cuts (39 of last 46). He also is COMFORTABLY inside the top 50 OWGR and that will get him in WGC no-cut events that are bonus paydays. Top 40 in scoring the last two years shows he can get it done. Top 50.

Fall recap: Won the Italian Open, T-6 in Shanghai, T-4 in Las Vegas and T-4 in Dubai. Repeating, he’s FREE MONEY in salary cap games.

• • •

112. Cameron Tringale

Golfweek/Sagarin: 171

171 OWGR: 194

194 2015-16 FEC: 107

107 2016-17 FEC: 81

This was the first season in six he finished outside of the Top 70 in the regular season. He’s a guy gamers have been waiting on for about just as long. He’s had a runner-up finish the last three years and that was his only top 10 last season. At 29 he should have plenty of gas in the tank to bounce back around.

Fall recap: Made four out of five cuts with T-27 as the bright spot.

• • •

113. Andrew Loupe

Golfweek/Sagarin: 346

OWGR: 219

2015-16 FEC: 109

2016-17 FEC: NR

Wonderfully inconsistent but pops up every now and again. Remember, he only made 11 weekends from 27 starts but yet found four top 10s and six top 25s. All-or-nothing bomber who’s a plus putter makes for a dandy long shot. Thumb surgery in September will need time to heal. Top 125.

Fall recap: Recovering from thumb surgery and will make his 2017 debut at Career Builder according to his Twitter feed.

• • •

114. Boo Weekley

Golfweek/Sagarin: 302

302 OWGR: 255

255 2015-16 FEC: 110

110 2016-17 FEC: 192

Every-other-year he bounces back so this is a “buy” year if you’re into buying 43-year olds who struggle with putting. Last year was the first in six outside of the top 30 in SGTTG (68th). Gulp. Top 150.

Fall recap: Maybe all that travel to Fiji wore him out as he MC in four of five events in the new season. He fired only two rounds in the 60’s during that stretch. Scary.

• • •

115. Mark Hubbard

Golfweek/Sagarin: 311

311 OWGR: 476

476 2015-16 FEC: 113

113 2016-17 FEC: 190

This will be his third consecutive season on Tour and his first two found him inside the top 40 in fairways. His SGP number made a huge leap last year and his weekend percentage went up as well. He showed improved finishing as well as he took his top 25’s from two to five. Top 125.

Fall recap: Last seen sipping a beer on beach in Tahiti after MC, T-72, MC, MC and 79 in five events this fall.

• • •

116. Kyle Stanley

Golfweek/Sagarin: 112

112 OWGR: 254

254 2015-16 FEC: 116

116 2016-17 FEC: 32

The former Tour winner left it late as he secured his card in the 43rd and final event of the regular season. The former FIO champ has only one top 10 in his last 68 attempts on Tour because he can’t putt. Top 150.

Fall recap: He’s put some cash and points in the bank early with a top 10 in Las Vegas and a pair of top 25’s in Napa Valley and at Sea Island.

• • •

117. Ben Crane

Golfweek/Sagarin: 132

132 OWGR: 397

397 2015-16 FEC: 114

114 2016-17 FEC: 70

Of the last four years, he’s finished No. 114 or worse three times in the FEC regular season standings. Only one top 10 in his last 49 starts. Top 150.

Fall recap: Gave gamers a scare with a back injury WD but posted his best finish of the new season the following week (T-15). He also added T-23 at SFC for another handful FEC points.

• • •

118. Michael Kim

Golfweek/Sagarin: 113

113 OWGR: 273

273 2015-16 FEC: 115

115 2016-17 FEC: 30

I’ve kept an eye on him since he led the Web.com Tour in all-around ranking in 2015. He made 22 of 29 cuts as a rookie last year mostly because of his putter. He should be even more comfortable with full status again this year. Top 100.

Fall recap: He was in more than one of my DFS teams last season and his T-3 at Safeway was quiet tasty! He added two more paychecks and should have a very steady path moving forward.

• • •

119. Anirban Lahiri

Golfweek/Sagarin: 75

75 OWGR: 76

76 2015-16 FEC: 117

117 2016-17 FEC: 19

Stuck 21 starts on Tour last year under his belt and made 16 cuts. Impressive. Big/busy year with the Presidents Cup on tap and usually plays a massive international schedule. The good news is that he makes PLENTY of cuts everywhere. Top 100.

Fall recap: Back-to-back podium finishes with P-2 in Macau and solo third at CIMB reinforces that he’s good to go anytime, anywhere. He returned to the States to play the last two events and cashed for T-28 and T-13. Move him on up.

• • •

120. Graham DeLaet

Golfweek/Sagarin: 128

128 OWGR: 185

185 2015-16 FEC: 119

119 2016-17 FEC: 97

He left the Tour for a month last summer because of the chipping yips, his words, not mine. Numbers across the board were way off, minus GIR. He should bounce back and could be a lovely sleeper but I feel I type this annually. Proud dad of twins who are around a year old should make for an easier 2016-17. Top 75.

Fall recap: Bagged a top 10 in Mississippi from three starts with a MC and T-54 his other two results shouldn’t surprise many pro fantasy players.

• • •

121. Troy Merritt

Golfweek/Sagarin: 245

245 OWGR: 155

155 2015-16 FEC: 120

120 2016-17 FEC: 60

Only year of five on Tour inside the top 110 was after his win at QLN in the summer of 2014. He hasn’t been inside the top 100 in scoring the last three years.

Fall recap: Jumped out of the gates with T-15 and T-11 in his first two events before cooling off on the weekend in Las Vegas for T-48. Wrapped up the season with MC at RSM but it was an encouraging start.

• • •

122. Luke List

Golfweek/Sagarin: 83

83 OWGR: 200

200 2015-16 FEC: 121

121 2016-17 FEC: 10

He kept his card in his second try (2013) because he can overpower any track with length off the tee. His next step is playing more than half of his weekends (12 of 27). Top 150.

Fall recap: The light has turned on! He was the star of the beginning of the season of the players who didn’t win an event. He posted T-26 or better in five starts included four top 15’s and a pair of top 10’s. He’ll cover the top 150 quite easily!

• • •

123. Shawn Stefani

Golfweek/Sagarin: 212

212 OWGR: 309

309 2015-16 FEC: 123

123 2016-17 FEC: 79

Three years of improvement ran into a brick wall as he dipped almost across the board. He kept his card in the last event of the year as he jumped from 133 to 123. After $1.3 in 2014 and $1.7 in 2015, I know it’s in there and I would expect a correction/rededication. Top 75.

Fall recap: Missed two cuts from three events but his only weekend resulted in a top 10 in Las Vegas.

• • •

124. David Toms

Golfweek/Sagarin: 196

196 OWGR: 275

275 2015-16 FEC: 124

124 2016-17 FEC: 193

2001 PGA Champion turns 50 in January and hasn’t made over $810,000 in any season of the last four. Play him week to week on short, crooked courses or not at all.

Fall recap: MC, T-50 were his only two starts after helping the flood victims in his home state.

• • •

125. Seung-Yul Noh

Golfweek/Sagarin: 158

158 OWGR: 343

343 2015-16 FEC: 125

125 2016-17 FEC: 84

Entering his sixth year on Tour and he’s been either all-or-nothing. If you thought he provided value last year after banking just over $700k then you were disappointed to see only around $660k this year. He’s played 140 Tour events and is only 25 but I’ll prefer him in weekly games instead if at all. Top 150.

Fall recap: Picked up his second top 10 of 2016 at the SFC where he finished T-8. Interestingly enough his other top 10 was in Memphis so he’s down with Southern heat and Bermudagrass.