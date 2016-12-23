George Lopez calls Tiger Woods a 'white dude'

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump are out galavanting on Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, a development most people aren’t going to be too neutral about.

Here’s an early snapshot from their round.

Tiger sporting the "Mac Daddy Santa" goatee while playing golf with Donald Trump. 😳 (via @izzy_pecoraro) https://t.co/kVYoJ4yF1w pic.twitter.com/XmWtntY3ee — Golfweek (@golfweek) December 23, 2016

A note: It’s pretty funny that Woods still has the dyed goatee he sported in his, uhh, interesting “Mac Daddy Santa” post.

But at least one person doesn’t find it amusing that Woods and Trump are playing together. TMZ caught up with George Lopez, and the actor and comedian wasn’t sugar coating anything.

When asked what he thought of Woods and Trump playing together, he responded, “That’s just a couple of white dudes playing golf.”

He also outright assumes Woods voted for Trump, noting “all the golfers are Republicans.” Lopez has played golf with Trump and piled on to the list of people (like Oscar De La Hoya and Samuel L. Jackson) who’ve accused the president-elect of cheating on the links.

Lopez accuses Trump of cheating in a way we can’t repeat here, though. You can watch the TMZ video for yourself to hear how he calls Trump a cheater as well as his full comments on Woods.