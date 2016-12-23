Spieth's brother earns career high with Jordan watching

It’s nice to see Jordan make some magic on the basketball court.

No, we’re not talking about Michael Jordan, and the person in question wasn’t actually on the court, but there’s no way Jordan Spieth didn’t have a hand in what happened Thursday.

The No. 5 golfer in the world was on hand for the Brown-Maine basketball game to watch his brother Steven, who plays forward for the Bears.

Before the game, the brothers took part in some golf and basketball contests.

Once the game started, things went awry for the Bears. That is, until Steven stepped in.

Brown was down 16 with 16:31 to play, but that’s when the team stormed back. Steven netted 21 second-half points in a career-high 27-point effort in leading Brown to a comeback five-point win.

Umm, wow. And Steven just happened to have this epic game with Jordan in the stands? Right … coincidence seems unlikely, we think little brother was inspired.

The brothers posed for a family photo following the 82-77 win that moved Brown to 8-5.

Brown's Steven Spieth with a career-high 27 today in front of this guy. pic.twitter.com/xHo5KQOcGU — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 22, 2016

Who’s the most impressive Spieth boy? It’s probably still Jordan, but for now when we’re talking comebacks, Steven has the edge.