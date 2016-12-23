'Mac Beef Santa' goes large in bid to top Tiger and 'Mac Daddy Santa'

Andrew “Beef” Johnston was not about to let Tiger Woods have all the fun this Christmas.

Woods introduced the world to “Mac Daddy Santa” Thursday. A day later, Johnson dropped the big one on Instagram: “Mac Beef Santa.”

Xmas tradition that my mates love. Mac beef santa has arrived – AJ A photo posted by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:04pm PST

Woods got things going as gesture to impress his kids, Charlie and Sam, by introducing the world to “Mac Daddy Santa.”

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

His Tweet left at least one fellow PGA pro less than impressed.

Wake me up when it's 2017. https://t.co/6qrFNXyC46 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 22, 2016

Johnson, however, saw a challenge and opted for his own super-sized Santa.

Christmas Eve is Saturday.

You’re up, Jordan Spieth.