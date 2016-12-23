Power Pairing: Donald Trump, Tiger Woods play together in Florida

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump hit the links together at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday.

According to theDaily Mail, Woods and the president-elect met at Trump International on sunny and breezy morning to play an 18-hole round of golf.

Here’s proof that Woods and Trump were out together Friday in Florida playing golf.

Tiger sporting the "Mac Daddy Santa" goatee while playing golf with Donald Trump. 😳 (via @izzy_pecoraro) https://t.co/kVYoJ4yF1w pic.twitter.com/XmWtntY3ee — Golfweek (@golfweek) December 23, 2016

Man mocked as social media buffoon plays golf with aspiring course designer. pic.twitter.com/pjlA1DlCZ3 — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) December 23, 2016

How many strokes do you think Kai is going to give @tigerwoods and @realDonaldTrump ??? #golf pic.twitter.com/QyW9M6g2sb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 23, 2016

While Trump is an avid golfer, the president-elect has not played the game much of late. In fact, as the Daily Mail notes, his round Friday with Woods is his first since winning the presidential election on Nov. 8. A Trump transition official added that Trump, 70, has almost completely avoided playing golf since announcing his candidacy in June 2015.

Woods, 40, is also getting back into the flow, as he had his first competitive golfing action in 16 months a couple of weeks ago at the Hero World Challenge.

The pair are no strangers, as Trump awarded Woods the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship winner’s trophy at Trump Doral and Woods is also designing a course in Dubai to be named Trump World Golf Club Dubai. Through his Twitter account, Trump also welcomed back Woods in his competitive return at the Hero World Challenge.

"@TigerWoods: Can’t wait to get back out there and mix it up with the boys. –TW #heroworldchallenge" Great to have you back Tiger – Special! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

Woods apparently returned the compliment, as Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy reports that the 14-time major champion is the one who requested the round of golf between the two.

.@pdoocy: "The President-elect right now is playing golf with @TigerWoods… Woods apparently requested the game." pic.twitter.com/fNeBH7xJOA — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 23, 2016

Once Trump is inaugurated Jan. 20 as the 45th president of the United States, Woods will have played golf with the past two U.S. commanders-in-chief.

Woods played with outgoing president Barack Obama in 2013 at The Floridian in Palm City, Fla.

Lead image courtesy of @izzy_pecoraro