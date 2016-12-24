Christmas gifts for Europe's top golfers

The top European Tour pros don’t need anything for Christmas this year, or any year in the future. They’re so rich, every day is like Christmas. However, if Santa Claus is a bit stumped on what to stuff in their stockings this year, here are a few ideas I have for some of Europe’s biggest names.

Rory McIlroy: A major championship and a controversy-free 2017.

McIlroy might have won the FedEx Cup, but he had a disappointing season by his standards. Careers for players in McIlroy’s league aren’t measured in FedEx Cups; they’re measured in major championships. Rory hasn’t won any of the four tournaments that really matter since the 2014 PGA Championship. He’d love it if, for 2017, Santa brought him a major championship, especially a green jacket to complete the grand slam.

Rory got himself in a mess at Royal Troon over his refusal to play in the Olympics and his “I didn’t get into golf to grow the game” philosophy. He did offer a mea culpa, though, and says he’s learned his lesson. Let’s see if he has. He could do without off-course fireworks this year and concentrate on creating them on the golf course instead.

Henrik Stenson: Any one of the other three majors.

Stenson made history this year by becoming the first Swedish male to win a major when he lifted the old Claret Jug at Royal Troon. I’d love to see him add to that tally and become the first Swedish male to win two majors. He certainly has the talent to do it.

Danny Willett: A consistent season and an eraser for his brother.

Willett came out of the gate fast this season (winning the Masters helped) and slowed down big time toward the end. He had a commanding lead in his bid to become European No. 1 but finished No. 2 for the second consecutive year. He needs to be more consistent if he wants to reach the top of the European Tour mountain.

As for brother Pete, he’s entitled to write whatever he wants, but his attempt at humor before the Ryder Cup did Danny no favors. I wonder if Danny bought Pete an eraser for Christmas?

Alex Noren: Success in the game’s biggest tournaments.

Noren won four times in 11 tournaments in 2016, so it’s time for the affable Swede to, as they say, step up to the next level. I’d love to see the former Oklahoma State player contend in the majors and WGCs.

Matthew Fitzpatrick: A miserable year on the PGA Tour!

Fitzpatrick says he’ll concentrate heavily on the PGA Tour next season, which is bad news for European Tour fans. So maybe Santa should bring him bad luck for his PGA Tour chances so he can spend more time in Europe? Just kidding! Let’s hope Fitzpatrick has success on both tours so everyone can watch his precocious talents.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello: A win, any win.

The Spaniard did everything but win in 2016. He had seven top 10s during the year, including three seconds. He also made his Ryder Cup debut. Cabrera-Bello hasn’t won since the 2012 Dubai Desert Classic. Surely Santa could stick a W in 2017 in his stocking?

Lee Westwood: A putting stroke to help him win a major.

No player deserves to win a major. They have to be earned. The only thing holding Westwood back from winning one of the tournaments that really matters is a putting stroke that holds up under pressure. Come on Santa, give Lee a better putting method!

Justin Rose: Nothing but good health.

Rose got the biggest Christmas present of his life this year when he won the gold medal at the Olympics. He already has a major, the 2013 U.S. Open. He doesn’t need anything but good health. He struggled with back problems this season. Let’s hope Santa can put an end to those so Rose can play a full schedule in 2017.

Andrew “Beef” Johnston: Performances to match the hype.

I worry when a player like Johnston suddenly gets so much publicity. We all want characters, but we want their golf to match their charisma. Johnston is a good player, but I worry the whole “Beef” thing will outperform him. Let’s hope he can handle the attention and still shoot good scores.

Ian Poulter: A place in the world top 50.

Poulter’s slide down the world order hasn’t been helped by the foot injury that kept him out of the Ryder Cup. We need personalities like Poulter playing in the big tournaments. He’s the sort of character fans turn up to watch. Here’s hoping Santa can bring Poults an injury-free season and a climb back up the world order. Europe needs him on the 2018 Ryder Cup team, not acting as a vice-captain as he did this year at Hazeltine.

Keith Pelley: Sponsors willing to buy into his Rolex Series.

Pelley made a big deal about the Rolex Series he launched during the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. Let’s hope more sponsors are willing to invest $7 million plus purses to help Pelley in his mission to keep Europe’s future stars from jumping to the PGA Tour.

Merry Christmas one and all.