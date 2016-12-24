Fantasy golf: 2017 PGA Tour preview (Nos. 51-75)

As the calendar gets ready to flip to 2017 and fantasy-golf leagues begin, Golfweek fantasy expert Mike Glasscott takes a look at every player with PGA Tour eligibility, touching on player history, form and formats.

Player are ranked how they appear categorically on PGATour.com for 2016-17.

If you have questions, comments or thoughts, feel free to email Glasscott at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.

In this edition, Glasscott highlights Nos. 51-75:

• • •

51. Justin Rose

Golfweek/Sagarin: 17

17 Official World Golf Ranking: 15

15 2015-16 FedEx Cup (regular season): 51

51 2016-17 FedEx Cup: NR

A back injury bothered him for most of the year and now is done and resting after the Ryder Cup. He still found time to win the first gold medal in Olympic Golf after outdueling Stenson in Rio. He finished time out of SGT top 10 in five years but was only 11th; makes it five years in a row in the top six in SGTTG. Premium player if his injury isn’t dire.

Fall recap: He gave his back a go in his backyard at Albany but only lasted one round before WD. He told the European Tour he did “stupid things” to cause it to flare up that week and hopes to learn from it.

• • •

52. Charles Howell III

Golfweek/Sagarin: 36

36 OWGR: 101

101 2015-16 FEC: 39

39 2016-17 FEC: 26

One of the safest places to drop anchor in fantasy golf as CH III plays plenty of golf and tends to play well in most of the event he enters. He’s the quintessential worker bee who cashes and cashes but the only downside is that he hasn’t won since 2007.

Fall recap: He opened MC, T-39 so that probably chased a few greenhorns away. He closed T-15, T-7 and T-13 in his final three starts affirming he’s a force this time of the calendar year. Don’t be surprised when he picks up where he left off in January either!

• • •

53. Brian Harman

Golfweek/Sagarin: 100

100 OWGR: 141

141 2015-16 FEC: 88

88 2016-17 FEC: 71

He hasn’t played less than 29 events in his five years on Tour and has never finished the regular season outside the top 100. That’s enough for me even though he’s produced back-to-back quiet years after $2.4 million in ’14. He’s also a former winner so that won’t hurt either. Bizarre stat: 14 top 10’s in his career have come on 14 different tracks.

Fall recap: Hit his usual 30-something events with five starts to kick off the new season. He made three cuts with his best check coming in Las Vegas with T-15.

• • •

54. Chris Kirk

Golfweek/Sagarin: 58

58 OWGR: 73

73 2015-16 FEC: 60

60 2016-17 FEC: 14

The four-time winner can be wildly streaky so be aware if you’re in for the long haul. He piled up nine MC last year, the most since his rookie year, but he was also breaking in his new PXG set. This was the first year in three that he didn’t win on Tour.

Fall recap: I’d say wildly streaky is accurate. He opened the new season with back-to-back top 10’s after closing his Playoff run with T-10. His T-61 in Las Vegas was a head-scratcher based on that form but he added another T-7 at Mayakoba. Just to put the “wildly streaky” cherry on top of the sundae, he MC on Sea Island where he lives and is a former champ.

• • •

55. Billy Hurley III

Golfweek/Sagarin: 166

166 OWGR: 134

134 2015-16 FEC: 69

69 2016-17 FEC: 95

Hi career-best season included at win at his “home” course of Congressional. I’m always interested to see how first-time winners follow up. The former naval officer made seven of his last eight cuts after his win and that’s a positive for me. He only has two top 10’s in his last 55 starts on Tour so I’m not getting carried away. Top 100.

Fall recap: Steady as he goes with a T-15, T-51 and MC from three starts. With a two-year exemption in his back pocket after his win at Congressional, I hope he can relax and enjoy the ride.

• • •

56. David Hearn

Golfweek/Sagarin: 178

178 OWGR: 156

156 2015-16 FEC: 91

91 2016-17 FEC: 199

He’s been a very steady scorer on Tour. He’s finished between 65th and 91st in six straight years on Tour. He also averages over 27 starts a year over that time span so he’ll give you plenty of chances for that breakthrough win. Top 100.

Fall recap: T-66 and three MCs suggest his season ended when the FEC Playoffs ended. He’s added some pressure to the start of next year with the hole he dug this fall.

• • •

57. Zach Johnson

Golfweek/Sagarin: 37

37 OWGR: 38

38 2015-16 FEC: 50

50 2016-17 FEC: NR

His putter returned but his iron play regressed and it resulted in the first year in four that he cashed for less than $3.3 million. More interestingly he only MC three times and didn’t hit the podium once (first time ever as a pro). His only top 25 in his last six events was T-12 defending his Open Championship.

Fall recap: Always the lightest part of his schedule, he had his usual quick exit at Sea Island and didn’t make much noise at the Hero. He destroys Waialae so I’d expect him to put 2016 in the rear-view mirror and get off to a flying start.

• • •

58. Luke Donald

Golfweek/Sagarin: 62

62 OWGR: 69

69 2015-16 FEC: 48

48 2016-17 FEC: 152

His best season in three years checks in at only No. 58. He also MC the most times in a season with eight. His top 10 finishes, two, were the worst in his career so he’s all over the board. He posted his worst scoring numbers in seven years and hasn’t won worldwide since 2013. Too many moving parts moving in the wrong direction here to assume a big jump back into the upper echelon. Top 100.

Fall recap: Two MCs and a T-36 haven’t done much to change my mind moving forward. If you’re argument is he’s “due” well, last year was his best finish in three so what was he before that?

• • •

59. Kevin Streelman

Golfweek/Sagarin: 99

99 OWGR: 110

110 2015-16 FEC: 73

73 2016-17 FEC: 34

He’s been known to spontaneously combust, catch fire and win so he’s always an entertaining option to gamers. He MC the most times since 2010 last year but also had his most top 25’s since 2013. Top 75 because he’ll continue to play over 25 events.

Fall recap: He opened with 63 at SFC before finishing T-18. He posted rounds of 64-65-65 at Mayakoba finishing T-4. He also had a MC, T-61 and a T-36 but is off to a very positive start while touching all the normal bases!

• • •

60. Brian Stuard

Golfweek/Sagarin: 259

259 OWGR: 164

164 2015-16 FEC: 76

76 2016-17 FEC: 140

Only finished inside the top 50 in FEC once in the last four years and couldn’t do so with a win last year. Playing from the middle of the fairway the last two years he’s ranked No. 161 and 149 GIR. He’ll do well to keep his card if that trend continues.

Fall recap: Missed three cuts in five starts and the other two resulted in T-36 and T-66.

• • •

61. Kyle Reifers

Golfweek/Sagarin: 101

101 OWGR: 146

146 2015-16 FEC: 52

52 2016-17 FEC: 125

Multiple reasons for love here: He’s racked up 31 and 34 starts in the last two seasons and he’s racked up nine top 25s and five top 10s, both career highs, last year to keep his card. Buy. Buy. Buy. Top 50 in a breakout season.

Fall recap: Quiet finish to the regular season and Playoffs rolled into the new season with nothing better than T-35 in five starts. A pair of MCs during this stretch will hopefully knock the short-term investors off the trail.

• • •

62. Vaughn Taylor

Golfweek/Sagarin: 164

164 OWGR: 130

130 2015-16 FEC: 64

64 2016-17 FEC: 87

Only two top 25s outside of his improbable win at Pebble Beach suggests it really was his week on 17-mile Drive. He’s fully exempt so he’ll get all the starts he wants but I can’t buy at this price for the long term.

Fall recap: He played all three weekends he entered and his T-15 was by far the most lucrative.

• • •

63. Brendan Steele

Golfweek/Sagarin: 46

46 OWGR: 59

59 2015-16 FEC: 55

55 2016-17 FEC: 5

Very good iron player who’ll go as far as his putter will take him. Needs to take multiple top 25’s and turn a few of them into top 10’s. Streak of three consecutive seasons with improvement stalled out last year as he didn’t take the next step. Top 75.

Fall recap: Noted West Coast player gets his first win since his rookie year of 2011 on the West Coast at Silverado. This was only his second top 10 of 2016 but it was a very important one! He added T-26 and T-31 in his other two starts and should play with reckless freedom the rest of the season. Next step taken!

• • •

64. Hudson Swafford

Golfweek/Sagarin: 63

63 OWGR: 217

217 2015-16 FEC: 90

90 2016-17 FEC: 91

Currently on a run of 13 made cuts in a row, sixth best on Tour. He has sat in the top 40 GIR and top 75 fairways hit in each of his last three years. He hasn’t made the leap yet but has improved in cash earned the last two years. I’ll reach here as he keeps sniffing around. Top 50.

Fall recap: Make it 17 in a row after adding four more events to open the new season in the NO CUT department! I know his finishes aren’t knocking gamers over but making cuts in DFS is hardly painful and his value is usually decent. He also plays a ton so there’s long-term value here as well.

• • •

65. Daniel Summerhays

Golfweek/Sagarin: 116

116 OWGR: 72

72 2015-16 FEC: 37

37 2016-17 FEC: 178

His solo third at the PGA Championship and T-8 at Oakmont highlighted his season and led to his fourth consecutive year of improvement in cash. Only three podiums in 166 tries on Tour suggests being patient but I’m going to try and catch him before he blows up. Top 50.

Fall recap: Three awful starts in the Playoffs followed him into the new season with three more (MC, 65th and T-65). I’ll lean on the big picture which is he’s a super putter and has finished 75th or better in five straight years in scoring.

• • •

66. Jon Curran

Golfweek/Sagarin: 160

160 OWGR: 118

118 2015-16 FEC: 49

49 2016-17 FEC: 116

He’s found the podium in each of his first two seasons on Tour. He’s played 58 events so he’ll give you plenty of chances to catch lightning. He lost to McGirt in a playoff at Memorial so he’s had the taste and the experience if he gets another shot. Trending in the right direction. Top 50.

Fall recap: Opened with T-26 at Safeway and then MC in half of his next four starts with nothing better than T-56.

• • •

67. David Lingmerth

Golfweek/Sagarin: 148

148 OWGR: 66

66 2015-16 FEC: 47

47 2016-17 FEC: 191

He’s never finished better than 75th in scoring in four years and that’s from playing from the middle of the fairway. He’s won and hit the podium in three of four years plus has 28 top 25s in 101 starts. Top 100.

Fall recap: A pair of MCs, T-60 on Tour and 13th in a limited field without a round under 70 at Nedbank.

• • •

68. Marc Leishman

Golfweek/Sagarin: 49

49 OWGR: 55

55 2015-16 FEC: 57

57 2016-17 FEC: 37

He finds a way to get the ball in the hole as he checks into the top 50 in scoring for the fourth year in a row. Remember, it’s not how; it’s how many. Top 75.

Fall recap: His frequent flier miles and bank account filled up in just three events as he finished fifth at Kuala Lumpur, T-24 at Mayakoba and T-21 on the Aussie Gold Coast.

• • •

69. Aaron Baddeley

Golfweek/Sagarin: 125

125 OWGR: 132

132 2015-16 FEC: 45

45 2016-17 FEC: 78

The Aussie produced his best year since 2011, the last time he won on Tour. It’s his first year in four inside the top 78 and that’s with a win. Top 100 but I’m not reaching here.

Fall recap: A pair of “all” and a pair of “nothing”. He hit the top 10 at Kuala Lumpur (T-10) and his native open (T-4) while posting T-67 and MC in his other two.

• • •

70. Ben Martin

Golfweek/Sagarin: 209

209 OWGR: 162

162 2015-16 FEC: 61

61 2016-17 FEC: 110

His worst season in three as top 10’s and top 25’s were down and MCs were up. He’s hit the podium every year in the last five across both Tours. His two best finishes last season were in opposite field events so keep that in mind.

Fall recap: In four events he MC twice and his best finish was T-18 at Sanderson Farms, another opposite field event.

• • •

71. Ricky Barnes

Golfweek/Sagarin: 137

137 OWGR: 212

212 2015-16 FEC: 66

66 2016-17 FEC: 168

Racked up his best year since 2010 and didn’t clear over $1.2 million. It was just his first season over a million since 2010. Never has put back-to-back “up” seasons together and has missed the top 125 in two of the last four years. Top 125.

Fall recap: Five starts and the best of the bunch was T-56.

• • •

72. Jerry Kelly

Golfweek/Sagarin: 172

172 OWGR: 117

117 2015-16 FEC: 74

74 2016-17 FEC: 164

He turns 50 in November so I’m not sure what his schedule is going to be moving forward. I don’t carry 50-somethings on my fantasy roster especially ones that haven’t cleared more than a $1.5 million in the last five years. I’ll play him at Sony, TPC River Highlands and any other short tracks if he’s on form.

Fall recap: T-35, MC in two starts.

• • •

73. Chad Campbell

Golfweek/Sagarin: 70

70 OWGR: 203

203 2015-16 FEC: 85

85 2016-17 FEC: 62

The Fountain of Youth fueled his first two seasons in his 40s as they have been his best in some time. Top 40 in fairways and greens will give his putter chances to get warmed up. Top 100.

Fall recap: He didn’t miss in five tries and wrapped up the year with T-13, his best posting, at the RSM.

• • •

74. Patrick Rodgers

Golfweek/Sagarin: 214

214 OWGR: 144

144 2015-16 FEC: 62

62 2016-17 FEC: 55

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. I have no problem waiting this kid out. He won 11 times at Stanford. He won on the Web.com Tour. He’ll eventually win on Tour. He checked in No. 16 in GIR last year even though he was only 131 in fairways. #Patience. Top 50.

Fall recap: Flashes of that potential with T-21 at CIMB and T-10 at RSM that included pair of 65’s in the middle rounds. Sadly his three other outings were MCs so you’ll need that #Patience.

• • •

75. Harold Varner III

Golfweek/Sagarin: 94

94 OWGR: 108

108 2015-16 FEC: 82

82 2016-17 FEC: 73

He had no problem keeping up off the tee and chalked up $1.3 million as a rookie. Find him and use him on big tracks with four par 5s as he’s long and makes plenty of birdies. Top 100.

Fall recap: He continued his strong play at Silverado as he finished T-15 after a strong initial appearance in 2015. He also continued his excellent play overseas as he was T-11 at the Dunlop Phoenix. He also went one better as he avenged his playoff lost at the Australian PGA last year by winning by two shots over second and four over Adam Scott. #ConfidenceBoosted. He’s also taken up status on the European Tour which will influence his schedule at some point. I’d move him up into the top 50 as he’ll be riding high in the new year.