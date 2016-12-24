Number crunching: Poor putting the culprit for Matt Jones' down year

(This is the seventh in a 10-part series examining some of the notable movers up and down in the 2016 Golfweek/Sagarin Ratings.)

RANKING/MOVEMENT: -199 (No. 41 to 240)

Why the fall? In a word, putting. After a strong season in 2014-15, when he ranked third in overall putting average, Jones had difficulty converting with the putter. That stress trickled into the rest of his game.

Technically, Jones said he was striking a lot of his putts with the face of the putter open. It led him to miss left-to-right putts on the low side and right-to-left putts on the high side.

“I putted horrendously all last year,” he said. “I think I was 190th in strokes gained: putting (he actually finished the season 159th one year after he ranked 19th). You just can’t compete out here when you have those stats. If I get my putting the way it usually is, then I won’t have any problems.”

For the first time in his nine seasons on Tour, Jones, 36, failed to register a top-10 finish. He had three top-25s on the season – on the heels of a season in which he twice finished third and had seven top-25s in all.

When the putter isn’t rolling, it adds pressure to every other part of one’s game, and Jones, winner of the 2014 Shell Houston Open, felt it. His driving accuracy numbers slipped slightly, he finished 135th in greens in regulation and he made one-half birdies fewer each round than he had in 2014-15 (3.54 from 3.97).

“You know you have to make up for putting poorly with something else, and you put more pressure on hitting the fairway, and it puts a lot more pressure on your chipping,” he said.

True to form, his numbers went down both in scrambling (from 61.27 to 56.26 percent) and sand saves (54.04 to 50.75). Having finished 126th in regular-season FedEx Cup points to narrowly miss the playoffs, he tried to regain a card through the Web.com Tour Finals, but the final event was washed out by Hurricane Matthew.

For Jones, it simply was that kind of year.

He said it

“I’ve been working on trying to hit my putts with a square face to the path. Statistically, the previous year, I would have been top 30, I’d guess (he was 19th in strokes gained: putting, and in 2015-16, dropped 140 spots). So I’m not sure what happened. It got a bit mental during the season. It’s starting to come back now, which is good.”