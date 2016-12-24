Tiger Woods's net worth estimated at $740 million

It looks like Forbes has delved deep into the financials of the famous, offering up its initial list of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities.

To nobody’s surprise, Tiger Woods made the cut and is the highest-ranking golfer on the list. But you might be a bit taken aback by just how significant a billing Woods received amongst this group.

As Forbes detailed in the unveiling of its maiden list, Woods comes in at No. 7 among America’s Wealthiest Celebrities with an estimated net worth of $740 million.

That puts him in company with Diddy ($750 million) and Dr. Dre ($710 million). Woods also registers as the second-highest athlete on the list, only trailing Michael Jordan’s $1.2 billion valuation.

OK, none of this is too shocking. Woods did net roughly $100 million annually (combining on-course winnings and sponsorship dollars) in his heyday, but things have slowed down significantly since his 2009 scandal and he “only” captured $45 million in 2016. So it is a pleasant surprise for many golf fans that Woods still holds his own this much among America’s wealthiest famous people.

With only Jordan ahead of him, Woods at some point could become the king of athletes (in net worth). He certainly is that in golf and will remain that way for quite some time, as Phil Mickelson, the only other golfer on this 20-person list, is valued at $375 million – just over half of Woods’s total – by Forbes.

Woods, 40, is also the youngest member on Forbes’ list. The top earner on Forbes’ rundown is 72-year-old George Lucas at $4.6 billion.

Woods was in the presence of more great wealth Friday, as the 14-time major champion teed it up with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tiger sporting the "Mac Daddy Santa" goatee while playing golf with Donald Trump. 😳 (via @izzy_pecoraro) https://t.co/kVYoJ4yF1w pic.twitter.com/XmWtntY3ee — Golfweek (@golfweek) December 23, 2016

Trump, possibly America’s most recognizable business mogul, was already a vaunted billionaire before announcing his run for president last June.

So that sets up the question: Who has the greater wealth between that power pair?

Still Trump, by a mile. In fact, according to a Forbes probe in September, Trump actually lost more in net worth ($800 million) in the last year than Woods has total net worth (again, $740 million). Forbes said Trump’s net worth was at $4.5 billion, and with the $800 million drop reported in September, that number’s now $3.7 billion.

So yeah, he’s still well ahead of Woods in valuation. But when it comes to those who make a living on the links, Woods remains unmatched.