VIDEO: When Christmas meets golf trick shot

We love Christmas. And we love golf trick shots.
Here’s the best of both worlds:
Happy holidays!
We love Christmas. And we love golf trick shots.
Here’s the best of both worlds:
Happy holidays!
As 2016 winds down, members of the Golfweek staff reflect on their year in golf. Up next: Beth Ann Nichols. • • • (…)
As 2016 winds down, members of the Golfweek staff reflect on their year in golf. Up next: Kevin Casey. • • • My first full (…)
It was a big win when Tiger Woods was announced as lead designer for a project that will merge two Chicago golf courses into one premium (…)
Rory McIlroy is No. 2 in the world. But he’ll be looking for a higher pedestal in 2017 and beyond, and one golfing legend has offered (…)
A lot happened in professional golf in 2016. Too many indelible moments to count, to be honest. But we tried our best. We’ve (…)
Stephen Conrad Jr., 32, and his mother, Kimberly Conrad, 61, died Sunday in Syracuse, Ind., after the car they were traveling in was (…)
(This is the 10th in a 10-part series examining some of the notable movers up and down in the 2016 Golfweek/Sagarin Ratings.) (…)
Time to go bowling again! Last year, Golfweek debuted its College Football Bowl Pick’em and several pro, college and (…)
Alex Noren began 2016 at No. 96 in the Official World Golf Ranking. After a stellar year that included four victories on the European (…)
As the calendar gets ready to flip to 2017 and fantasy-golf leagues begin, Golfweek fantasy expert Mike Glasscott takes a look at every (…)
Comments