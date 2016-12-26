Alex Noren, others earn Masters invites via world rankings

Alex Noren began 2016 at No. 96 in the Official World Golf Ranking. After a stellar year that included four victories on the European Tour, Noren ended the year at No. 9 in the world.

He also closed 2016 with an invitation to his first Masters.

Noren was among 12 players who qualified for the 2017 Masters (April 6-9 at Augusta National) by finishing inside the world’s top 50. The Masters will also invite the top 50 as of March 27.

The other 11 players, in order of world ranking: No. 24 Tyrell Hatton, No. 26 Louis Oosthuizen, No. 27 Rafa Cabrera-Bello, No. 31 Francesco Molinari, No. 33 Yuta Ikeda, No. 39 Chris Wood, No. 40 Bernd Wiesberger, No. 41 Bill Haas, No. 44 Andy Sullivan, No. 45 Ben An and No. 47 Thomas Pieters.

Not earning an invite was Thongchai Jaidee, who played last week’s Boonchu Ruangkit Championship on the Asian Development Tour in hopes to move into the top 50. But Jaidee finished T-6, dropping from 52nd to 54th in the OWGR.

Will McGirt moved from No. 51 to 50 this week, but he was already qualified. As was Kevin Kisner, who dropped a spot to No. 51.