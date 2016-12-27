Decorated Indiana golfer, mom die in Christmas Day car crash

Stephen Conrad Jr., 32, and his mother, Kimberly Conrad, 61, died Sunday in Syracuse, Ind., after the car they were traveling in was struck head-on by another vehicle, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department told local news outlets.

Stephen Conrad was a decorated golfer in the state of Indiana. He played golf at Wawasee High School and was recently inducted into the Indiana High School Hall of Fame. He is also one of only a handful of players to have won Indiana State Junior, State Amateur and State Open titles.

“He was a great guy,” the Conrads’ former neighbor Trevor Mckibben told WSBT, the area’s CBS affiliate. “He would always put a smile on your face. He cared about you, and you always knew that.”

Kimberly Conrad was a retired elementary school teacher, and realtor. Her husband, Stephen Conrad Sr., 67, was driving the car at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne. He was in serious condition as of Monday.

According to WSBT, police said that Mickgomery Hisey, 26, was drag racing around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near County Road 1200 North and Syracuse/Webster Road, and had attempted to pass a car while in the wrong lane before crashing into the Conrads’ vehicle. Hisey and his passenger, Brody Jordan, were also transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The investigation, however, is still ongoing.