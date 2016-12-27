Jack Nicklaus: Rory McIlroy must improve to dominate golf

Rory McIlroy is No. 2 in the world. But he’ll be looking for a higher pedestal in 2017 and beyond, and one golfing legend has offered his thoughts on the matter.

Jack Nicklaus chatted with BBC Sport about McIlroy’s future and commended the 27-year-old for his talents.

But the pair are friends and people tend to be honest about their friends. Nicklaus, 76, is no different, as the 18-time major champion then went into what might need to change for McIlroy in the future.

Prior to his end-of-season run that included two wins as well as the FedEx Cup, McIlroy honestly had two down years. Even with the FedEx Cup crown, he’s still major-less since 2014.

Many feel McIlroy is golf’s most talented player and can dominate the sport. While it doesn’t seem Nicklaus disagrees, he does offer a caveat.

“(Rory) has won and played on his talent to this point,” Nicklaus told BBC Sport. “If he wishes to dominate and go forward, then he’s got to improve.”

“He has to work hard, he’s got to focus on what he is trying to do and it is up to him. … Whether he wants to be the greatest player to have played the game, that’s his determination and it’s his decision whether he wants to make that effort to try to do that.”

I mean, take away McIlroy’s end run in September, and Nicklaus’s point really rings out.

Of course improving is easier said than done. McIlroy is currently engaged and reported to wed Erica Stoll in April, and that’s certainly a life change. McIlroy has hinted about having children in the future, too.

Nicklaus, who has five children with wife Barbara, knows all about what those shifts can entail.

“It’s just management of time,” Nicklaus said. “When you are young and single and just one dimensional you pretty much can do things at your leisure.

“Once you start getting married, having a family, other business interests, then you’ve got to learn how to manage your time and use it efficiently. (Rory will) learn that.”

Hey, the Golden Bear doesn’t sugar coat things. You don’t earn 18 majors by thinking winning golf tournaments is easy.

Nicklaus is only one of five players to capture the Career Grand Slam, a group McIlroy can join with a Masters win.

McIlroy has failed in his first two Career Grand Slam bids at Augusta National, but Nicklaus thinks he’ll ultimately finish it off.

“He certainly has the type of game that would do well at Augusta and he has done well before – he just hasn’t finished it,” Nicklaus said. “I think he will win the Masters.”