Tiger Woods Chicago golf course design reportedly planned without public input

It was a big win when Tiger Woods was announced as lead designer for a project that will merge two Chicago golf courses into one premium public venue.

But there are now some questions about how the project came to be.

Per a report from the Chicago Sun Times, the $30 million project came about without public input.

The project will bring a high-value golf course adjacent to the $500 million Barack Obama Presidential Center. Both are expected to be completed by 2020.

In private email exchanges obtained by the Sun Times, Chicago Park District Superintendent Michael Kelly emphasized the importance of involving the public in the process of this project.

“It is critical for YOU that this project has the support of the (Barack) Obama Foundation and the surrounding community,” Kelly wrote to the mayor on Aug. 3.

“We must be very cautious as this community typically weighs in loudly on any capital project that makes change.”

Yet, three days later, Emanuel wrote a private email denoted as a “golf memo to POTUS” to Obama Foundation chair Marty Nesbitt. Overall, it was found that Emanuel and Nesbitt exchanged private emails the showed secret maneuverings for the golf course project without the community involvement.

And the public has already hedged, to a degree. The watchdog group Jackson Park Watch has already inquired about where the transparent public process was in this project. The group is already keeping its eye on a few other projects in the area, according to the Sun Times.

The Woods design is expected to get underway next year and net a course that can host the BMW Championship possibly as soon as 2021. According to The Chicago Tribune, it was President Barack Obama himself who encouraged Woods to take the lead design role.