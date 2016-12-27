Best pro golf moments of 2016

A lot happened in professional golf in 2016. Too many indelible moments to count, to be honest. But we tried our best.

We’ve counted down the best moments of 2016, the top 21 pro golf happenings of the year. Here we go…

• • •

21. Rory McIlroy British Open press conference

Yeah, yeah I know, a press conference on the list? Really?

But McIlroy was too incredible in this presser to not put this on here. This was the peak of truth bombs being dropped in golf in 2016, with McIlroy, in a Tuesday media session ahead of the Open Championship, going after golf in the Olympics with harsh insults and blasting golf’s drug testing program by claiming he could get away with using HGH if he wished to do so.

He earned some scorn for his comments and would clarify, but it created chatter and was hands down the individual press conference of the year.

20. Vaughn Taylor breaks win drought

Vaughn Taylor had not even had a PGA Tour card for years, let alone a victory. In fact, he’d last won on the Tour at the 2005 Reno-Tahoe Open. That is until he came from oblivion to victory at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Seriously, maybe the shocker of the year. Taylor’s first win in 11 years was certainly a Cinderella tale, especially for a guy who suffered a near-death experience in the interim.

You just never know with golf.

19. Jordan Spieth blows out field at 2016 opener

Remember this one? It feels like three years ago, but Spieth started his 2016 with an incredible eight-shot win at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Following a stunning two-major, five-win 2015, this seemed to be the answer on whether Spieth could follow up. As it turned out, the rest of the year was a lot more rocky, but Spieth’s performance created some early excitement.

18. Se Ri Pak earns grand farewell

Pak ended her LPGA career in 2016, and while it was tough to see a legend call it quits, it gave players and fans a chance to honor the person who is directly responsible for the Korean domination in women’s golf.

It was a beautiful farewell at the KEB Hana Bank Championship, filled with tears and hugs, but most of all, appreciation.

17. 9-year-old Billy Jenkins roasts Rory McIlroy

The European Tour’s full “Little” Interviews series with 9-year-old Billy as host was majestic and kept improving throughout. The Andrew “Beef” Johnston sit-down was pretty spectacular.

But nothing came close to the finale, where Billy got to chat with McIlroy, and did not hold back. At all. Best one-on-one interview this year.

16. Billy Hurley gets emotional win in D.C.

Last year, the Quicken Loans National had to be one of the worst weeks of Hurley’s life, as that’s when he announced that his dad was missing in a desperate public plea to help find him. Unfortunately, while Hurley’s dad was found, he died a month later due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

How did Hurley respond to the tragedy? By winning the event where it all started to spiral last year.

Talk about karma. Not only is there that angle, but this was also Hurley’s first tour win, and he did it at Congressional, close by to the base of the Naval Academy, where Hurley went to school.

So cool for Hurley. Not much more you could ask for in a first win.

15. In Gee Chun sets major championship scoring record at Evian Championship

“I feel like I’m dreaming.” Those were Chun’s words after pulling off an incredible performance in September at the Evian Championship. Well stated.

Chun finished 21 under at the event, setting a new major championship scoring record, as two players (Henrik Stenson, 2016 British Open; Jason Day, 2015 PGA Championship) previously shared the mark at 20 under.

The two-time major champion actually started her year by getting injured in a bizarre airport incident involving Ha Na Jang’s father. What a turnaround by the end of 2016.

14. SB2K16

We couldn’t help but love this wild, shirtless vacation that Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Smylie Kaufman plastered all over social media.

We can’t do justice to it with words. So here’s a recap in social media snapshots. Part I and Part II.

If Andrew “Beef” Johnston does indeed join the action this year as has been hinted, oh man, we don’t know if they’ll survive.

13. “Beef-mania”

What a year for Andrew “Beef” Johnston. It would have been good enough if he’d just won the Spanish Open in April for his first Euro Tour win and that was it.

But, oh, there was so much more to come. After the victory, he now famously told an interviewer that he was going to “get hammered” to celebrate. And we were off from there!

Johnston quickly emerged as a fan favorite in the U.S. as his antics and welcoming personality resonated with the people. I mean, the dude voluntarily teed up and smashed a hamburger. How can you not love that!

Anyway, the surge in support for “Beef” was pretty incredible and nobody was more appreciative than Johnston himself. We can’t get enough “Beef” ourselves and can’t wait to see what he has in store after his rise to stardom in 2016.

12. Sam Saunders remembrance of Arnold Palmer

The most difficult golf death of 2016 had to be that of Arnold Palmer. While the passing of “The King” this year was unfortunately not a shock, that didn’t make it any less difficult.

Nobody can match what Mr. Palmer did for the game, and of course the outpouring of support after his death was immense.

But there was no better tribute than Sam Saunders’ speech at his grandfather’s memorial service. Here it is in full (start at 38:40 in video). So impressive, Sam. The King would be proud.

11. Jim Furyk shoots PGA Tour’s first 58

Not the only 58 in 2016 (Stephan Jaeger grabbed one at a Web.com Tour event), but as this happened on the PGA Tour, it was no doubt the supreme one.

10. Ariya Jutanugarn’s extraordinary year

It would be a disservice to pick out one shot or tournament win from Jutanugarn’s incredible 2016. So we’re picking the whole year as a moment. It was a year in which Jutanugarn won her first LPGA title, and then two more in the next two events for three straight. She’d add on her first major, at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, in the summer and overall tally five wins and capture the $1 million Race to the CME Globe crown at season’s end.

The best part: The super talented Thai is still just 21 years old.

9. Rory McIlroy wins the FedEx Cup

It wasn’t the smoothest year for McIlroy in 2016, and he is now major-less for two straight seasons. But he came a long way in reclaiming his throne as the king of golf with a stunning end to the 2016 PGA Tour season, which included wins in two of the last three events on the Tour calendar and earning his first FedEx Cup title.

He did it in unbelievably dramatic style, too, holing out for eagle late to put himself in position for a playoff.

Then he closed it out emphatically on the fourth extra hole.

8. Golf’s return to the Olympics

There’s no doubt golf’s return to The Games after 112 years faced some initial struggles. Several top players on the men’s side, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith and Jason Day, withdrew before the event for reasons related to family, scheduling and the threat of the Zika virus.

But golf in the Olympics turned out to be a huge success, first with an exciting Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson duel that ended with a Rose gold medal. On the women’s side, Inbee Park added to the lore by coming out of nowhere to capture the gold.

Overall, it was a wonderful two weeks, and we doubt we’ll see any top golfers skipping out on Tokyo in 2020.

7. Dustin Johnson wins his first major at the U.S. Open despite USGA gaffe

There are still plenty of people, likely Dustin Johnson himself, who are convinced his one-shot penalty was unjustified during the final round of the U.S. Open. Regardless, though, there’s no question the USGA bungled the situation, leading to player vitriol on Twitter and leaving Johnson in an incredibly difficult situation.

Somehow he brushed it off, at Oakmont no less, and made the eventual penalty a moot point by emphatically capturing the U.S. Open for his first major.

6. Brooke Henderson takes down Lydia Ko at the KPMG Women’s LPGA

It was exciting enough to see two of the LPGA’s brightest young stars, who are both still teenagers, battle it out for a major championship at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. But we also have to talk about the level of play. Henderson didn’t just beat Ko, she did it only after finishing with unbelievable golf under enormous pressure.

If every major could end like this, golf would be eternally grateful.

5. Jordan Spieth’s Masters collapse

You all know what happened here by now. An extremely difficult moment, but one of the top ones in golf in 2016 in terms of drama.

We still can’t believe Spieth’s shots here at 12 on the way to quadruple-bogey 7 in a collapse that would cost him his second straight Green Jacket.

4. Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy go nuts, exchange taunts at No. 8 during Ryder Cup singles match

This was the singles match we all wanted, and they were put out first, too! So much hype to this one, Europe’s Golden Boy vs. Captain America, it would have been easy for this one to fall flat. Instead, this match somehow exceeded expectations.

Reed would win the match 1 up to give the Americans crucial early momentum on the Ryder Cup’s final day, but the whole 18 holes against McIlroy were exciting.

Where it got most unbelievable was surreal four-hole stretch from Nos. 5-8 where the pair seemed to be playing video game golf while eliciting a series of humorous and entertaining reactions. It all culminated with the indelible moment of the 2016 Ryder Cup at No. 8.

These guys need to play against each other more often. For the good of us all.

3. Henrik Stenson/Phil Mickelson duel at Troon

Honestly never thought the Jack Nicklaus/Tom Watson “Duel in the Sun” battle at the 1977 British Open would ever be approached as the championship’s greatest duel. Yet, it might be in jeopardy after a stunning final-round showdown between Stenson and Mickelson this year. The pair roasted Royal Troon, with Stenson closing in 63 and Mickelson 65. Stenson (the winner) and Mickelson would finish 14 and 11 shots, respectively, ahead of third place.

2. The U.S. wins the Ryder Cup for the first time in eight years

This had been a long time coming. The U.S. had lost three straight Ryder Cups and six of the last seven, and were desperate to regain it on home soil (even creating a “task force” to help achieve the goal). Mission accomplished.

While individualism drives golf, there was nothing quite as electric as this team event in 2016. The emotions were running hot all week, the fans were going absolutely nuts (bordering on too rowdy) and as we noted above, one hole of one match alone provided one of the year’s top moments. That it all ended in the U.S.’s long-awaited triumph and the euphoria that brought, gave an incredible event a fitting conclusion.

It’ll be really tough to top this Ryder Cup and all of its glory any time soon.

1. Tiger Woods makes 24 birdies in his return to golf

Whatever Tiger did at the Hero World Challenge, his return there was going to be high on this list. But it earned even top spot recognition considering his performance in the Bahamas. OK, a 15th in an 18-man field doesn’t sound too exciting. We get that. But Woods was tied for the lead at one point and made the most birdies in the field for the week IN HIS FIRST COMPETITIVE START IN 16 MONTHS.

Think about that. It’s incredible.

So many great moments packed into 72 holes. Like this one that helped seal a stunning bogey-free 65.

And this one that had Tiger in Saturday contention and the golf world teetering on its edge.

Seriously!?

Seriously!? Seriously. Tiger Woods is 4 under thru 5 holes.#QuickHits https://t.co/LQBbzELejk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016

It was so, so good to see Tiger back. And playing well. A lot of excitement now for 2017.