OK guys, don’t flip out.

We saw this golf trick-shot video on Golf.com and just had to share with our readers:

TRY NOT TO FLIP OUT OVER THIS VIDEO!! 🔥😳 Awesome experience filming with @flipaday at @vagolfcenter — PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT AND TAG SOME FREINDS!! @golf_gods @houseofhighlights @whistlesports @super_athletes A video posted by Ryan Rustand Golf Tricks (@coach_rusty) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:11pm PST

Now, some have questioned the validity of this video, but for anyone that’s ever been to an NBA game and seen a halftime show, they know something like this is very possible.

For more of Ryan Rustand’s trick-shot videos, check out his Instagram page.