Golfweek's Best: Where Pete Dye-designed courses rank

Pete Dye turns 91 today, so to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of Dye’s courses that appear on our 2016 and 2017 Golfweek’s Best lists:

(Note: some courses may appear on multiple lists but are only listed once.)

• • •

RESIDENTIAL COURSES (2017)

7. Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla., 1975

14. Long Cove, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1982

48. The Ford Plantation, Richmond Hill, Ga., 1988 (with Tim Liddy)

93. Hideaway (Dye), La Quinta, Calif., 2001

108. Farms Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., 1998 (with Perry Dye, John Fought and Tom Lehman)

127. Old Marsh, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1988

129. Colleton River (Dye), Bluffton, S.C., 1998

157. Southern Hills Plantation Club, Brooksville, Fla., 2005

159. Landfall CC (Dye), Wilmington, N.C., 1987

172. Talis Park GC, Naples, Fla., 2004 (with Greg Norman)

CARIBBEAN AND MEXICO COURSES (2017)

4. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 1970

28. Casa de Campo (Dye Fore), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 2003

45. Casa de Campo (La Romana CC), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 1985

RESORT COURSES (2017)

5. Whistling Straits (Straits), Mosel, Wis., 1997

8. Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1991

10. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 1981

15. Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1970

19. Blackwolf Run (River), Mosel, Wis., 1988

29. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick, Ind., 2009

35. Whistling Straits (Irish), Mosel, Wis., 1999

40. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington, Pa., 1995

45. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC, Charlottesville, Va., 2014

52. PGA West (Stadium), La Quinta, Calif., 1986

78. Paiute GC (The Wolf), Las Vegas, 2001

107. Kingsmill Golf Club (River), Williamsburg, Va., 1974

118. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), San Antonio, 2010

119. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), Kohler, Wis., 1988

135. La Quinta Resort & Club (Mountain), La Quinta, Calif., 1980

142. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2001

144. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande, Fla., 1933

150. PGA Golf Club (Dye), Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1999

167. Heron Point by Pete Dye, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 2007

174. The Country Club of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1973

CAMPUS COURSES (2016)

10. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va., 2005

14. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen), West Lafayette, Ind., 1998

16. Radrick Farms, Ann Arbor, Mich., 1965

MODERN COURSES (2016)

13. Pete Dye GC, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1994

16. The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio, 1967

23. Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn., 1983

79. Crooked Stick, Carmel, Ind., 1964

175. Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Md., 1998

CLASSIC COURSES (2016)