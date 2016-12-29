Golfweek's Best: Where Pete Dye-designed courses rank

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
Golf course designer Pete Dye with the staff at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island during the 2014 Golfweek Architecture Summit.

Pete Dye turns 91 today, so to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of Dye’s courses that appear on our 2016 and 2017 Golfweek’s Best lists:

(Note: some courses may appear on multiple lists but are only listed once.)

• • •

No. 18 on the Dye Course at the Country Club of Landfall.

Landfall Country Club’s Dye Course, No. 18

RESIDENTIAL COURSES (2017)

  • 7. Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla., 1975
  • 14. Long Cove, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1982
  • 48. The Ford Plantation, Richmond Hill, Ga., 1988 (with Tim Liddy)
  • 93. Hideaway (Dye), La Quinta, Calif., 2001
  • 108. Farms Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., 1998 (with Perry Dye, John Fought and Tom Lehman)
  • 127. Old Marsh, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1988
  • 129. Colleton River (Dye), Bluffton, S.C., 1998
  • 157. Southern Hills Plantation Club, Brooksville, Fla., 2005
  • 159. Landfall CC (Dye), Wilmington, N.C., 1987
  • 172. Talis Park GC, Naples, Fla., 2004 (with Greg Norman)
No. 4 at Teeth of the Dog in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

Casa de Campo’s Teeth of the Dog, No. 4

CARIBBEAN AND MEXICO COURSES (2017)

  • 4. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 1970
  • 28. Casa de Campo (Dye Fore), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 2003
  • 45. Casa de Campo (La Romana CC), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 1985
No. 12 at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, No. 12

RESORT COURSES (2017)

  • 5. Whistling Straits (Straits), Mosel, Wis., 1997
  • 8. Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1991
  • 10. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 1981
  • 15. Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1970
  • 19. Blackwolf Run (River), Mosel, Wis., 1988
  • 29. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick, Ind., 2009
  • 35. Whistling Straits (Irish), Mosel, Wis., 1999
  • 40. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington, Pa., 1995
  • 45. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC, Charlottesville, Va., 2014
  • 52. PGA West (Stadium), La Quinta, Calif., 1986
  • 78. Paiute GC (The Wolf), Las Vegas, 2001
  • 107. Kingsmill Golf Club (River), Williamsburg, Va., 1974
  • 118. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), San Antonio, 2010
  • 119. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), Kohler, Wis., 1988
  • 135. La Quinta Resort & Club (Mountain), La Quinta, Calif., 1980
  • 142. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2001
  • 144. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande, Fla., 1933
  • 150. PGA Golf Club (Dye), Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1999
  • 167. Heron Point by Pete Dye, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 2007
  • 174. The Country Club of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1973
The 18th hole at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Va.

Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, No. 18

CAMPUS COURSES (2016)

  • 10. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va., 2005
  • 14. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen), West Lafayette, Ind., 1998
  • 16. Radrick Farms, Ann Arbor, Mich., 1965
No. 11 at The Honors Course, site of the 2010 NCAA Championship.

Honors Course, No. 11

MODERN COURSES (2016)

  • 13. Pete Dye GC, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1994
  • 16. The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio, 1967
  • 23. Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn., 1983
  • 79. Crooked Stick, Carmel, Ind., 1964
  • 175. Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Md., 1998

CLASSIC COURSES (2016)

  • 97. CC of Birmingham (West), Birmingham, Ala., 1986 (redesign of 1929 Donald Ross design)

 

