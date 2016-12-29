Golfweek's Best: Where Pete Dye-designed courses rank

Pete Dye turns 91 today, so to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of Dye’s courses that appear on our 2016 and 2017 Golfweek’s Best lists:
(Note: some courses may appear on multiple lists but are only listed once.)
• • •
RESIDENTIAL COURSES (2017)
- 7. Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla., 1975
- 14. Long Cove, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1982
- 48. The Ford Plantation, Richmond Hill, Ga., 1988 (with Tim Liddy)
- 93. Hideaway (Dye), La Quinta, Calif., 2001
- 108. Farms Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., 1998 (with Perry Dye, John Fought and Tom Lehman)
- 127. Old Marsh, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1988
- 129. Colleton River (Dye), Bluffton, S.C., 1998
- 157. Southern Hills Plantation Club, Brooksville, Fla., 2005
- 159. Landfall CC (Dye), Wilmington, N.C., 1987
- 172. Talis Park GC, Naples, Fla., 2004 (with Greg Norman)
CARIBBEAN AND MEXICO COURSES (2017)
- 4. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 1970
- 28. Casa de Campo (Dye Fore), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 2003
- 45. Casa de Campo (La Romana CC), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 1985
RESORT COURSES (2017)
- 5. Whistling Straits (Straits), Mosel, Wis., 1997
- 8. Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1991
- 10. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 1981
- 15. Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1970
- 19. Blackwolf Run (River), Mosel, Wis., 1988
- 29. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick, Ind., 2009
- 35. Whistling Straits (Irish), Mosel, Wis., 1999
- 40. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington, Pa., 1995
- 45. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC, Charlottesville, Va., 2014
- 52. PGA West (Stadium), La Quinta, Calif., 1986
- 78. Paiute GC (The Wolf), Las Vegas, 2001
- 107. Kingsmill Golf Club (River), Williamsburg, Va., 1974
- 118. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), San Antonio, 2010
- 119. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), Kohler, Wis., 1988
- 135. La Quinta Resort & Club (Mountain), La Quinta, Calif., 1980
- 142. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2001
- 144. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande, Fla., 1933
- 150. PGA Golf Club (Dye), Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1999
- 167. Heron Point by Pete Dye, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 2007
- 174. The Country Club of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1973
CAMPUS COURSES (2016)
- 10. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va., 2005
- 14. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen), West Lafayette, Ind., 1998
- 16. Radrick Farms, Ann Arbor, Mich., 1965
MODERN COURSES (2016)
- 13. Pete Dye GC, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1994
- 16. The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio, 1967
- 23. Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn., 1983
- 79. Crooked Stick, Carmel, Ind., 1964
- 175. Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Md., 1998
CLASSIC COURSES (2016)
- 97. CC of Birmingham (West), Birmingham, Ala., 1986 (redesign of 1929 Donald Ross design)
Comments