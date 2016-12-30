Tiger Woods: 41 moments for 41 years

Tiger Woods has played in just one tournament since turning 40, providing a few memorable moments and enough promise to believe we haven’t seen the last of his greatness. He’s on pace to return to a normal schedule this year, which means the entire golf world should be excited about the next 12 months as Woods celebrates his 41st birthday today.

Here are 41 of Tiger’s best moments in golf.

41. 2005 Ford Championship at Doral

Tiger topped Phil Mickelson at Doral in a classic showdown and regained the world No. 1 ranking in the process.

40. 2006 WGC-American Express Championship

A dominant performance from Woods, as he posted an eight-shot win for his sixth consecutive victory.

39. 2007 Nike Commercial

An ad spot this iconic deserves a mention.

38. 2013 Players Championship

In what remains his biggest win since 2008, Woods beat out familiar foe Sergio Garcia and others to capture the win at TPC Sawgrass. He would go on to win PGA Tour Player of the Year honors in 2013.

37. 1999 Ryder Cup win

It’s amazing that Woods only has one Ryder Cup victory, one which he helped secure by beating Andrew Coltart in singles matches.

36. 1992 U.S. Junior Am win

35. 1991 U.S. Junior Am win

34. 1999 Memorial

Tiger’s iconic chip shot set the tone for his first of three straight victories and five overall at the Memorial.

33. 1996 Nike Deal

Woods’ initial deal with Nike began one of the most historic pairings in sports marketing, coming in at a reported $40 million over five years.

32. 2006 Buick Open

Tiger made just four bogeys on the week and defeated Jim Furyk by three strokes to become the youngest player ever to reach the 50-win milestone on tour.

31. 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational

Tiger takes a shot in the dark.

30. 2012 Memorial Tournament

29. Hazeltine Bunker Shot

Woods’ 3-iron out of the bunker at the 2002 PGA Championship at Hazeltine might be his best shot ever, according to Ernie Els.

28. 1993 U.S. Junior Am

Woods was 2 down with two to play against Ryan Armour and his hopes of a third straight U.S. Junior win appeared dashed. That is until he unbelievably birdied 17 and 18 to square the match and then won it with a short par putt on the first extra hole. Tiger’s clutchness resonated far before his pro days.

27. 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship

After losing his world No. 1 ranking to Vijay Singh at the 2004 Deutsche Bank, Tiger, trailing by three entering Sunday, bit back with a final-round 63 while paired with Singh to get the win.

26. 1995 U.S. Amateur win

25. 2001 World Cup

It’s not the Ryder Cup, but this chip from Tiger at the 2001 World Cup of Golf in Japan is still legendary.

24. 2000 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trailing leader Matt Gogel by seven shots on the back nine on Sunday, Woods shocked the field and scored the greatest comeback win of his career.

23. 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods won by five shots just two weeks after withdrawing from the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral due to injury for his first post-scandal PGA Tour win and first serious sign that Tiger wasn’t even close to done.

22. 2001 Players Championship

Better. Than. Most.

21. 1994 U.S. Amateur win

Trailing Trip Kuehne by six after 13 holes of the 36-hole match play at TPC Sawgrass, Woods rallied to capture his first of three U.S. Amateur titles.

20. 2000 Canadian Open

Onions!!!

19. 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods birdied No. 18 for his first win after having surgery following the 2008 U.S. Open. Think it meant much to him?

18. 1996 Las Vegas Invitational

It didn’t take long for Tiger to prove he was even better than the hype, as he captured the Las Vegas Invite for his first victory in just his fifth career PGA Tour start.

17. 1997 ace at TPC Scottsdale

16. Television debut

Woods couldn’t hold his golf bag without falling down at age 2, but he could make a near-perfect golf swing on national television when he appeared on The Mike Douglas Show. We’d hear more from him down the road.

15. 1996 U.S. Amateur

Tiger Woods. Steve Scott. If you’re a Tiger buff (or an amateur golf aficionado) we don’t have to describe just how incredible this one was. In case, here’s a refresher. Woods came into the ’96 Am final heavily favored over Scott, but fell 5 down after the morning 18. Then in a stunning display, Woods roared back. But Scott held his ground, and Woods needed to bury a 40-footer for birdie on 17 to square the match, which he did! It would end three holes later, as Woods outlasted Scott in 38 holes for his third straight U.S. Amateur in possibly the event’s greatest final.

14. 2007 PGA Championship

13. 2006 PGA Championship

12. 2005 British Open

Woods made it two of three wins at St. Andrews for major victory No. 10.

11. 2002 Masters

Lucky number three at Augusta and major title No. 7 for Woods.

10. 2002 U.S. Open

In another battle with Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, Woods outlasted the field in what was a very well-received first major at Bethpage Black.

9. 2000 PGA Championship

8. 2005 Masters

Enough said.

7. 2000 British Open

Another dominant victory and the final piece to Tiger’s career grand slam, Woods shot a record 19 under at St. Andrews to win by eight.

6. 1999 PGA Championship

Woods out-dueled Sergio Garcia and won by a shot at Medinah Country Club for his second major victory two years after the ’97 Masters.

5. 2006 British Open

Woods was so good this week in a performance remembered as much for the emotion Woods displayed on the final hole with his father, Earl, having died that spring.

4. 2001 Masters

Woods delivered under tremendous pressure to capture his second green jacket and become the first player ever to hold all four major titles at the same time.

3. 2008 U.S. Open

Woods’ most recent major title is among his very best, with his dramatic birdie putt on 18 to force a playoff he would go on to win against Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines. He was also playing on a broken left leg and with a torn left ACL. Expect anything different?

2. 2000 U.S. Open

The first win in what would be the Tiger Slam and perhaps the finest tournament performance of all time, Woods destroyed the field at Pebble Beach to win by 15 shots, still the largest margin of victory in any major championship.

1. 1997 Masters

Woods captured his first major victory at age 21 with a historic 12-shot victory at Augusta National, the tournament’s youngest and first-ever black champion. Hello world, indeed.