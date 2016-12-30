Florida man, 83, beats car salesman with golf club after winning $5 Walmart giftcard

This story has all the key elements for an epic internet tale:
✓ Florida.
✓ An 83-year-old man on camera hitting a car salesman with a golf club.
✓ A $5 Walmart gift card as a prize when you expect $20,000 in cash.
✓ An arrest.
Linsey D. Owens, 83, allegedly hit Christian Robertson, 48, with his car and then whacked him in the head with a golf club, the Daily Mail reported.
It all began when Owens drove to a Nissan sales event in Sarasota, Fla., with a mailer that promised up to $20,000. Owens presented his scratch-off ticket at a tent and was rewarded with a $5 Walmart gift card that he threw away.
After missing out on the jackpot, began “yelling and screaming profanities” about the $5 gift card, Robertson, 48, told WFLA.
(Note: Video contains NSFW language)
“He was pissed off he got a gift card,” Robertson told the Herald-Tribune.
Owens argued with some other employees and left the sale, according to Robertson. He returned about 15 minutes later and drove his car down an aisle where Robertson was helping other customers and bumped him with the side mirror of his car. He then got out of the car, opened the trunk, and got his golf club, Robertson said.
Robertson, who lives in Fort Myers, said he can’t work until his face heals and he might not be able to work in Florida for months because of a damaged reputation.
“You can’t sell $30,000 cars with a black eye,” he added.
Owens was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments