Florida man, 83, beats car salesman with golf club after winning $5 Walmart giftcard

This story has all the key elements for an epic internet tale:

✓ Florida.

✓ An 83-year-old man on camera hitting a car salesman with a golf club.

✓ A $5 Walmart gift card as a prize when you expect $20,000 in cash.

✓ An arrest.

Linsey D. Owens, 83, allegedly hit Christian Robertson, 48, with his car and then whacked him in the head with a golf club, the Daily Mail reported.

It all began when Owens drove to a Nissan sales event in Sarasota, Fla., with a mailer that promised up to $20,000. Owens presented his scratch-off ticket at a tent and was rewarded with a $5 Walmart gift card that he threw away.

After missing out on the jackpot, began “yelling and screaming profanities” about the $5 gift card, Robertson, 48, told WFLA.

(Note: Video contains NSFW language)

This is the video of an 83 yo man attaching a car salesman in Sarasota last night pic.twitter.com/eMXbrjbMOd — John Rogers (@WFLAJohn) December 29, 2016

“He was pissed off he got a gift card,” Robertson told the Herald-Tribune.