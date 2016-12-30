Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golfweek.com's most-read stories of 2016

golfweek-most-read-stories

Golfweek.com's most-read stories of 2016

Quick Shots

Golfweek.com's most-read stories of 2016

There’s a lot we can say about 2016, but we also can’t lie: There was no shortage of stories of interest this past year, whether those tales were exciting, sad or downright bizarre.

Here are the top 10 articles our readers perused the most in 2016:

Dustin Johnson is pictured with the U.S. Open trophy after his victory at Oakmont.

10. Dustin Johnson may have won, but golf lost hugely Sunday at the U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller after Spieth failed to win a second straight Masters title.

9. Jordan Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller reflects on 2016 Masters in Facebook post

Jordan Spieth

8. Jordan Spieth addresses calling out Golf Channel on Twitter

Padraig Harrington, pictured at the 2016 Scottish Open.

7. Padraig Harrington on mindset, party tabs and loneliness

Jordan Spieth

6. Jordan Spieth lends a hand to a caddie with a heartfelt mission

Rickie Fowler

5. Rickie Fowler dismantles Twitter troll who attacked him over kind Arnold Palmer Ryder Cup gesture

Stacy Lewis has seen a change on the golf course as her priorities have altered.

4. Ahead of ANA, Lewis reveals altered lifestyle a big factor in on-course struggles

Dottie Pepper

3. TV: CBS falters on several fronts at Masters

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, pictured at the 2016 Masters

2. Dustin Johnson offers to partner with anyone at 2016 Ryder Cup – except Phil Mickelson

Arnold Palmer points to his name on the press ten scoreboard showing his four under par total for 72 holes for the National Open tournament in Denver, Colo., June 19, 1960. Palmer won the tournament with a score of 280. (AP Photo)

1. Golf’s most beloved figure, Arnold Palmer, dies at 87

Quick Shots

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home