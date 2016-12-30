Golfweek.com's most-read stories of 2016

There’s a lot we can say about 2016, but we also can’t lie: There was no shortage of stories of interest this past year, whether those tales were exciting, sad or downright bizarre.
Here are the top 10 articles our readers perused the most in 2016:
10. Dustin Johnson may have won, but golf lost hugely Sunday at the U.S. Open
9. Jordan Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller reflects on 2016 Masters in Facebook post
8. Jordan Spieth addresses calling out Golf Channel on Twitter
7. Padraig Harrington on mindset, party tabs and loneliness
6. Jordan Spieth lends a hand to a caddie with a heartfelt mission
5. Rickie Fowler dismantles Twitter troll who attacked him over kind Arnold Palmer Ryder Cup gesture
4. Ahead of ANA, Lewis reveals altered lifestyle a big factor in on-course struggles
3. TV: CBS falters on several fronts at Masters
2. Dustin Johnson offers to partner with anyone at 2016 Ryder Cup – except Phil Mickelson
