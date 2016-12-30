My Year in Golf, 2016: Brentley Romine

Year 5 for me at Golfweek was the best one yet.

I covered my first Masters, my first U.S. Amateur and my first Ryder Cup. I got to travel to some awesome places, play some great courses and even play a round with a PGA Tour player. I finally got some glasses so I can see better and my stuttering problem even improved.

And, of course, I got to meet some great people and see some that I already know accomplish great things. That’s the best part about this job.

I’ve been writing all year – it’s my job, they tell me – so rather than hash out 800 words describing my year in golf, I’ll instead go through the photos on my phone and write a little about a bunch of my favorites.

• • •

It’s a good thing Rachel Heck’s junior-golf season went a lot better in 2016 than our junior-am team played at the ANNIKA Invitational in February.

• • •

Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas is a great course. The college tournament it hosts every year is even better. Hope to be back in 2017.

• • •

Bay Hill will definitely not be the same without The King.

• • •

On the Monday of my first Masters. Had to recreate the Bubba shot at No. 10.

• • •

Best. Moment. Ever.

• • •

Fellow UCF and Oviedo High School alum Blake Bortles plays ping pong at The Players in May. Fun fact: I once picked off Bortles in a charity flag football tournament.

• • •

Got a nice tour of Autzen Stadium during the NCAA Championship in Eugene, Ore., in June.

• • •

Snapped this photo in Baltusrol’s 18th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship in August. Soon after, Adam Schupak and I got yelled at for being too far inside the ropes. Worth it.

• • •

Photo opp with the Wanamaker during a soggy round at Baltusrol after the PGA.

• • •

One of my favorite moments of 2016 – and from one of my favorite golf families, the Dalkes. Brad Dalke hugs his dad Bill after winning his semifinal match at the U.S. Amateur. The two had played Augusta National together a couple of years ago, but now Brad will play it in the Masters this spring.

• • •

Still waiting for my watermelon…

• • •

No, I didn’t win the U.S. Amateur. And no, I couldn’t beat the USGA’s David Shefter in a match at Oakland Hills – even after being 3 up through three holes.

• • •

My view for the opening tee shot at the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine.

• • •

Sportsmanship at its finest: Rory McIlroy getting a sip of Jordan Spieth’s beer after the U.S. won the Ryder Cup.

• • •

The perfect cure for a Ryder Cup hangover: a round at Hazeltine with some great Golfweek staff members.

• • •

Had to snap this “bull selfie” while in the Texas Hill Country with my colleague Lance Ringler.

• • •

Between us: a U.S. Open appearance, a U.S. Junior victory and two AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year awards. Also, Oviedo High School’s Student of the Week in March 2008.

• • •

Showed Ernie a thing or two at PGA National in December.