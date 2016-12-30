Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala takes 36-hole lead at Patriot All-America Invitational

Sahith Theegala is making another statement in amateur golf, and this time it might include a win.

The Pepperdine sophomore fired a 4-under 66 on Friday at the Patriot All-America Invitational, moving to 6 under overall and a one-shot lead with 18 holes to play.

It took until the middle of the round but Theegala got the birdie train rolling, knocking in four straight from Nos. 8-11 at the Wigwam’s Gold Course to move to 6 under. One more bogey and birdie ensured he would finish the day there.

First-round leader Andrew Whalen posted a 70 on Friday in Litchfield Park, Ariz., to fall one behind. He’s tied for second with Braden Thornberry.

Theegala had two top-10 finishes in a 2015-16 that saw him earn West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He earned a surprise quarterfinal showing at the U.S. Amateur this summer in a performance that got his name further on the radar.

Theegala earned two more top 10s and had no finishes worse than T-13 in five fall starts in his sophomore campaign.