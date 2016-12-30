Tiger Woods 15-hour TV marathon of all major wins runs on 41st birthday

Looking for something to watch the day before the College Football Playoff games commence?

Well, is there ever a treat for golf fans. In honor of Tiger Woods’s 41st birthday, Golf Channel is running a 15-hour Woods marathon on Dec. 30 (today), with one of those hours being his player profile and the other 14 being re-airings of every one of Woods’s 14 major championship wins.

The marathon is already well underway, but here’s the full viewing schedule for the day. (Note: All times are Eastern.)

As you can see, Golf Channel is not doing it simply by chronology but separating out by different major. Among the ones still to come, we especially recommend the 2-3 p.m. block, as well as the 4-5 p.m., the 5-6 p.m. and the 8-9 p.m. If you didn’t get the golf present you were looking for on Christmas, this should make up for that.