Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods 15-hour TV marathon of all major wins runs on 41st birthday

Tiger Woods posted an 18-under total during the 1997 Masters.

Tiger Woods 15-hour TV marathon of all major wins runs on 41st birthday

Quick Shots

Tiger Woods 15-hour TV marathon of all major wins runs on 41st birthday

Looking for something to watch the day before the College Football Playoff games commence?

Well, is there ever a treat for golf fans. In honor of Tiger Woods’s 41st birthday, Golf Channel is running a 15-hour Woods marathon on Dec. 30 (today), with one of those hours being his player profile and the other 14 being re-airings of every one of Woods’s 14 major championship wins.

The marathon is already well underway, but here’s the full viewing schedule for the day. (Note: All times are Eastern.)

tiger-woods-tv-schedule

As you can see, Golf Channel is not doing it simply by chronology but separating out by different major. Among the ones still to come, we especially recommend the 2-3 p.m. block, as well as the 4-5 p.m., the 5-6 p.m. and the 8-9 p.m. If you didn’t get the golf present you were looking for on Christmas, this should make up for that.

, Quick Shots

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home