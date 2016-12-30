Top 10 Pete Dye courses

Bradley S. Klein offers his top 10 of Pete Dye courses.

Pete Dye celebrated his 91st birthday on Dec. 29.

In honor of his Hall of Fame career, here’s a list of his top 10 courses, or at least his ten most memorable and influential U.S. courses, listed chronologically.

**Note: Golfweek‘s Best modern rankings included in italics.

• • •

Crooked Stick GC, Carmel, Ind. (1966).

No. 79

Bold, MacKenzie-style greens that appear to be elevated but are actually at grade and scooped out in front. Site of 1991 PGA Championship, 1993 U.S. Women’s Open, 2005 Solheim Cup, 2009 U.S. Senior Open and 2012 & 2016 BMW Championship.

The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio (1967).

No. 16

Low profile vertically, with much of the feature work created by cutting down rather than filling and much native rough types to delineate outer areas.

Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (1969).

No. 47

Maddeningly simple, with tiny, 4,000-square-foot greens, large sandy waste areas and an up-tempo finishing flurry from the 13th hole in. Perennial home of PGA Tour event since 1969.

TPC Sawgrass – Players Stadium, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (1981).

No. 22

Golf’s version of pinball, thanks to sharp angles, multiple landing areas and steep edges, culminating in a revolutionary island green par 3 that‘s part of theatrical finish. Site of 1994 U.S. Amateur and Players Championship since 1982.

Long Cove, Hilton Head Island. S.C. (1982).

No. 62

Dye’s own reaction to TPC Sawgrass, with broad landing areas and a subtler flow through the greens, set on a classic Low Country parcel draped by live oak, moss and magnolia trees. Home of 1991 U.S. Mid-Amateur and 2003 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur.

The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn. (1983).

No. 23

Stark look, sharp angles, through a beautifully wooded valley, carefully tended by respected superintendent-guru David Stone and home to 1991 U.S. Amateur, 1994 Curtis Cup and 1996 & 2010 NCAA Division I Championship.

Blackwolf Run – River, Kohler, Wis. (1988).

No. 73

Holes amble across rolling prairie and through a deep river valley. Home of 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Open.

Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C. (1991).

No. 15

Relentless demands upon tee shots, with every hole offering wetlands on one side and dunes buffeted by Atlantic Ocean winds on the other. Home of 1991 Ryder Cup, 2007 PGA Senior Championship and 2012 PGA Championship.

Pete Dye GC, Bridgeport, W.Va. (1993).

No. 13

Epic visual drama through an abandoned coalfield.

Whistling Straits – Straits, Kohler, Wis. (1997).

No. 6

Winds from Lake Michigan howl across this massively wide, windswept site where the par 3s all perch on cliffs of doom. More bunkers than anyone has ever counted. Site of 2004, 2010 & 2015 PGA Championships and 2007 U.S. Senior Open.