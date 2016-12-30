Where does Tiger Woods stand on his 41st birthday?

It’s amazing to think that Tiger Woods is now 41 years old.

OK, so maybe it’s not as much a shock to the system to me (a 23-year-old) as say my colleague Jeff Babineau, who’s been covering Woods since before I was born. But still, even Woods’s later heyday in the mid-2000s doesn’t feel like a distant memory – it remains fresh in my mind.

Does that mean Woods is bound for a huge resurgence in his 40s? Where does this man stand after turning 41 on Dec. 30?

To be honest, anything at this point and beyond is a guess. Golf is difficult enough to project, and then add on we have a man who was once golf’s most dominant figure returning after multiple back surgeries (not to mention other injuries) and trying to regain some sort of form after a number of down years sprinkled with two dominant ones.

So I’m not here to make predictions, I’ll just give you the lay of the land.

Woods made his return to golf earlier this month in the Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge, and will embark on his PGA Tour return some time in the next couple of months (he’s already committed to the Genesis Open, which takes place at Riviera Country Club from Feb. 16-19). When he does, he’ll be facing a whole new squadron of players than when he was last in charge.

Yes, I’m not even talking about going back to 2009. Woods earned PGA Tour Player of the Year honors in 2013 for a five-win season, and he was No. 1 in the world. But a lot can change in three years, and while the faces won’t seem that new, their roles have transformed in the interim.

Think about it. The new “Big Three” may have all been on the scene in 2013, but only Rory McIlroy had emerged as a world-beater by that time. Jason Day, the current World No. 1, still had just one PGA Tour win at that point and future two-time major champion Jordan Spieth was just starting his professional career. Rickie Fowler had yet to stamp his big win at The Players Championship, Hideki Matsuyama had not yet won a PGA Tour event and Patrick Reed wouldn’t get his first until late in the year. Brooks Koepka was still in Europe … on the Challenge Tour. Now think about where all of those guys are in golf’s pecking order.

Point is, golf’s next generation of dominators have come into their own since Woods last laid claim as the sport’s top dog. With a fully formed young pack of competitors ready to pounce, Woods is all the more vulnerable.

But Woods has never fretted too much about his competition. If his game is there, he’s been confident enough to get things done. So how’s that going right now? We got some answers at the Hero World Challenge, but this still remains a big mystery.

He’s on the fourth swing coach of his pro career in Chris Como, who Woods said in the Bahamas he works with in spurts. I’m no swing expert, but it seemed pretty clear that Woods’s motion at the Hero World Challenge looked more smooth and he didn’t seem to be forcing matters as much. This was his first competitive action, though, in 16 months, so it was a small glimpse. Last time Woods was immersed in competitive golf, back in 2015, he couldn’t land a top 10 in 11 PGA Tour starts and missed the cut or withdrew five times.

His short game is miles ahead of the Phoenix Open performance last February that brought on public panic about the yips, and while that does appear shored up, the yips are an always lurking issue.

All we have, though, is four rounds of evidence of his current game under the gun, and honestly, there was a lot to like. In the end, Woods did finish 15th in an 18-man field (in an unofficial event, too), but he had the most birdies in the field for the week, and as you’ll see in a future Golfweek magazine story (subscribe here), some of his peers are pretty bullish on his future prospects.

That is, if Woods is healthy. That is the biggest question as Woods turns 41, and, unfortunately, the toughest one to unwind. At this point, we all know Woods has a long history of ailments, but here’s a rundown if you need a refresher on what injury happened when. Woods appears all good now, but will issues continue to pop up? That is impossible to answer but not something we should ignore, especially considering many problems have been with Woods’s back, and Fred Couples can attest to how pervasive and debilitating those issues can be.

So this is what Woods is looking at as he reaches his 41st birthday. He’s refreshing himself in competitive golf against a stronger group of young, hungry opponents, with questions about his game and health for the future far from receding into the background.

Not the rosiest picture, but has any golfer ever exceeded high expectations more than Tiger Woods? Regardless of his future play, Woods doesn’t only move the needle in golf, he is the needle, as Jason Gore put it.

But Gore also noted that the Woods of 2000 is not coming back, and considering what we noted above, a return of Woods in his general prime appears pretty unlikely, too. But at this point in his career, it’s not all about that. Despite his recent woes, Woods still could feasibly break some more all-time records, namely Jack Nicklaus’ mark of 18 majors.

What are Woods’s chances of tying or passing Nicklaus? The numbers definitely don’t support his quest. Old Tom Morris holds the record for most majors won from age 41 on … at three. That would put Woods at 17 majors. Overall, only four players have earned multiple majors since turning 41 (Julius Boros, Harry Vardon and Mark O’Meara round out the list).

Again, though, Woods has always been exceptional, so maybe he breaks from history yet again. Also, it’s worth noting that Nicklaus won three majors after turning 40, as he won two at that age and another at 46. If a 46-year-old Nicklaus can beat out Seve Ballesteros and Greg Norman in their primes, well, that’s arguably as unlikely as Woods winning four or more majors, and yet it happened.

That’s all I can give you about Woods as he turns 41 and enters 2017. I’m sorry if I didn’t offer much in the way of answers, but I can’t predict the future. What we can project is that Woods will remain golf’s most sought after force for the time being.

So Happy Birthday, Tiger! We’ll be watching eagerly for what you have in store for 2017 and beyond.