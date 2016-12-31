Hannah O'Sullivan to play college golf at Duke, starting in fall 2017

The latest twist in Hannah O’Sullivan’s college story: She’s now going to Duke.

O’Sullivan, 18, told Golfweek she plans to enroll at Duke in the fall of 2017 and begin competing for the Blue Devils. The 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion and former top-ranked amateur (currently No. 2) was originally slated to play for USC before turning down the scholarship to pursue an LPGA card.

Then in October, O’Sullivan unexpectedly pulled out of the second stage of LPGA Q-School and turned her focus back toward college golf.

“There are so many wonderful colleges in our country,” O’Sullivan wrote in an email, “but all aspects of Duke, from the people – coaches, team members, administrators, and student body, to the elite academics, golf program excellence, location, and traditions and values, made Duke the perfect fit for me as a student-athlete and overall person.”

O’Sullivan first qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open in 2012 at age 14. In 2015, a 16-year-old O’Sullivan became the youngest player to win on the Symetra Tour at the Gateway Classic near her home in Chandler, Ariz. She competed in LPGA majors throughout the 2016 summer thanks to her U.S. Women’s Amateur victory and represented the U.S. at the Curtis Cup in June.

The current No. 1 amateur, Leona Maguire, flirted with turning professional but ultimately withdrew from the final stage of Q-School in December and chose to remain at Duke. Maguire and her twin sister, Lisa, will be seniors when O’Sullivan arrives in Durham, N.C.

Virginia Elena Carta, the 2016 NCAA champion and a finalist at the Women’s Amateur, will be a junior on coach Dan Brooks’ team in the fall of 2017.